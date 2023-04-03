New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI/SRV): Following the ground-breaking results of its 3-year+ trial run since 2019, OKBITTU, co-founded by the Rajasthan-based entrepreneur, Ravindra Singh Rao, is set to launch its much-awaited social networking Android-based application on 1st May 2023. With the launch of the application, envisioned to be the top interactive social networking platform with exciting features such as real-time live streaming, one-to-one video calls, real-time messages and chat, free video calls, and live games, the OKBITTU team has set the target for a robust revenue growth of 30 per cent in the coming years/year.

Behind the phenomenal response that the testing period has shown is the application's prime focus on interactive content creation. The platform, realising its motto of being "India Ka Live Adda! (India's hub of live entertainment)" has gained much traction among content creators, clocking over 10M audience, 50+ live games and entertainment categories, and 1000+ live streams every day. Capitalising on the splash that the app's innovative features have created in the influencer community, not only has the platform secured impressive funding worth over 50 lakhs, but also gained further popularity through organic and word-of-mouth publicity, leaving the company to spend a meagre 3 to 5 lakhs per month for influencer marketing and 2 to 3 lakhs on other advertisement avenues, amounting to significantly low marketing spends as per industry standards.

Additionally, seeking to attract several ambitious creators, already, OKBITTU has seen the brand endorsement of over 40 major influencers and the presence of umpteen youths who have found a robust source of income via the app's VIP plans and Here Host Earn features that allow gifting options. The platform poses to be a veritable talent-oriented space, where multiple youngsters find the outlet of their creative energy. Moreover, in terms of propagating art and performance art, true to the enterprising and supporting aim of a creator-focused app, OKBITTU strives to create a community of influencers who cheer, support and handhold each other's growth.

An elated Manohar Singh Bharudi, the Co-founder of OKBITTU, said about the launch, "After an extensive trial period, we are excited to announce the launch of the OKBITTU app, which is poised to empower several creative minds. We have seen massive popularity among both audience and creators during the trial run and we believe that the launch will be the onset of many thriving social media careers. With the application, we have a simple dream: providing a lucrative platform for creative minds so that they can bring joy to people and set forth social change via their art, the lifeblood of our cultural fabric."

The driving force behind the company is the vision of the 26-year-old young entrepreneur from Jalore city of Rajasthan, Ravindra Singh Rao, who is the CEO of OKBITTU. What informs Ravindra Singh's keen stewardship is his robust marketing knowledge and experience, which he has carefully cultivated via his enterprising efforts which he began in 2015. Along with enviable web development skills, Ravindra Singh is armed with his superlative strategic skills that not only guide the growth trajectory of OKBITTU but also his other ventures. Ravindra Singh Entrepreneur also heads a thriving digital marketing agency that delivers advanced marketing solutions to clients, following its philosophy: Grow your business Digitally with PROFIT.

To summarise, the launch of OKBITTU, much like other ventures of the company's CEO, comes with a nobility of purpose: touching the lives of people and helping them realise their dreams as well as unleashing a new dawn for content creators who are enthusiastic to showcase their talent.

