PNN

Manesar (Haryana) [India], April 2: The Old Sanawarian Society, the Alumni Association of The Lawrence School, Sanawar, one of India's oldest and most respected boarding schools, hosted the much anticipated OSS Inter-House Golf Tournament 2025, bringing together golf enthusiasts and distinguished guests for a day of spirited competition at the prestigious ITC Classic Golf & Country Club, Manesar on March 27, 2025.

Also Read | Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For Copa del Rey 2024-25 Semi-Final Match at Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid.

The Tournament was the ideal platform to foster closer bonds of camaraderie, friendship, and goodwill amongst members of the alumni fraternity while preserving the legacy, tradition, and values of their alma mater.

13 teams teed-off to a ShotGun Start, on a Stableford scoring format with handicaps determined on the Double Preoria System. The lush greens provided the perfect backdrop as players showcased their skills, competing with passion and precision. Seasoned veterans and promising amateurs participated, including a four-ball from Bharat Petroleum (C&MD, G Krishna Kumar missing out due to exigencies at work) and distinguished Sanawar alumni - single handicappers Mayank Oberoi, Viren Ghumman, and Mivaan Singh; Member of Parliament (Gurugram), Rao Inderjit Singh; Corporate honchos Vipin Sondhi (former MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland & JCB India and on the Board of Governors, Sanawar), Gaurav Bhagat (MD, GB Academy) and Prabhjot Cheema (Founding Partner, Nexedge Capital); former Asian Squash Semi-finalist Lalit Varma; and Defence Analyst Col. Ajai Shukla among others - representing their House - Himalaya, Nilagiri, Siwalik and Vindhya, to compete for the coveted Championship Trophy.

Also Read | Gemini AI for Kids: Google Reportedly Working on Kid-Friendly Version of Gemini Chatbot With Better Safeguards, Likely To Help in Homework, Learning and More.

As the sun began to set, a lively sundowner provided an opportunity for all to unwind and share their experiences from the game. The event concluded with a grand prize distribution ceremony, recognizing outstanding performances and celebrating the spirit of the game. The Presentation Party was made up of President OSS, Pankaj Sapru, Board Member, Vipin Sondhi, representatives of Bharat Petroleum and Exotic Group, Brig. Adarsh Butail, President-Elect OSS and Kewal S Virk, Vice President OSS.

The Championship Trophy was won by Himalaya House (defending Champions), ahead of the Runners Up Vindhya House. The Individual Prize winners were Viren Ghumman (Best Gross Score - 70), Uday Talwar (Longest Drive - 285 yards), Yogesh Kapoor (Closest to the Pin - 3'7"), while Ajai Sukhla, Vaibhav Soni, Sunil Khorana bagged the Best Net Score in the three Handicap groupings, 0-9, 10-17 and 18-24 respectively.

The President, Old Sanawarian Society, Pankaj Sapru, expressed his gratitude to the ITC Classic Golf Country Club Committee and the Sponsors for their magnanimity and collaboration. He thanked all the participants for making the Tournament a stupendous success and truly memorable.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)