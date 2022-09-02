Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 2 (ANI): Olectra Greentech Limited (Olectra) said on Friday it has received an order to supply 100 electric buses to Assam State Transport Corporation.

This is the first order bagged from Norther-Eastern states. The company has received on an outright basis and which shall be delivered over a period of 9 months and shall be responsible for maintenance of these buses for a period of 5 years, Olectra said in a statement.

Olectra Greentech Limited has received a Letter of Award from Assam State Transport Corporations for 100 electric buses. The value of these 100 buses supply would be approximately Rs 151 crore for Olectra.

Reacting to the deal K V Pradeep, Chairman and Managing Director, Olectra, said, "We feel happy to get the first order from the North-Eastern States and Assam. With this order, our buses are running all the corners in India. Ours clocked over 5 crore kilometres on Indian roads, and reduced carbon emissions significantly." (ANI)

