Airports Authority of India (AAI) has started the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Senior and Junior Assistant today, 1 September. Interested Candidates can apply for the available posts on the official website aai.aero till September 30, 2022.

It is important to note that those applying should be a domicile of states including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Pondicherry, and Lakshadweep Islands.

AAI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates' age shall be between 18 years to 30 years as on August 25, 2022. Upper age lis imit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

AAI Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

Junior Assistant (Fire Service): 10th Pass + 3 years’ approved regular Diploma in Mechanical/Automobile/ Fire with minimum 50% marks or 12th Pass (Regular Study) with 50% marks.

Junior Assistant (Office): Graduate with typing speed 30 wpm in English (or) 25 wpm in Hindi.

Senior Assistant (Accounts): Graduates preferably B.Com with computer training course of 03 to 06 months.

Senior Assistant (Official Language): Masters in Hindi with English as a subject at the Graduation level or Masters in English with Hindi as a subject at the Graduation level. More details in the notification.

AAI recruitment 2022: Application Fee

The application fee is ₹1000 for UR,OBC,EWS category.

AAI recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to www.aai.aero.

Step 2: Search and click on the “Careers” tab that is on the main page of AAI.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads “Direct Recruitment for Junior Assistant (Fire Service) & Jr. Asst (Office), Sr.Asst(Accounts), Sr.Asst (OL) in AAI Southern Region”.

Step 4: Candidates then have to register themselves and log in to apply.

Step 5: To complete the process, applicants have to fill in all the details, pay the required fee and submit the application form.

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy of the AAI recruitment 2022 form for future need or reference.

