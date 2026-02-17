VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 17: On 7 February 2026, the House of OLFA Originals, in collaboration with composer and cultural patron Dr. Sanjaanaa Jon, presented The Invisible Arts - an invitation-only evening in New Delhi where the scent of OLFA quietly shaped the atmosphere in dialogue with music and philanthropy. Conceived in the spirit of We Are the New World, the gathering explored fragrance and sound as parallel languages of memory, diplomacy, and unity.

The evening welcomed a distinguished audience drawn from the diplomatic world and the best of international society, including H.E. Issa Alshibani, Ambassador of Oman, and H.E. Fernando Bucheli, Ambassador of Ecuador, alongside Raghav Chandra, Rekha Bhatia, Prashant Jain, and Shashi Abraham. Attendance was intentionally intimate, favouring depth of engagement over scale.

The musical programme unfolded with restraint and classical resonance. Ustaad Kamal Sabri offered a resonant sarod recital, grounding the evening in tradition. Operatic interpretations by Sparsh Bajpai followed, complemented by a vocal performance from Nishi Singh, whose presence added a contemporary tonal layer. Selections aligned with Dr. Sanjaanaa Jon's We Are the New World further reinforced the evening's ethos of artistic diplomacy and global consciousness.

Throughout the programme, bespoke scent experiences by OLFA were revealed gradually, guiding the emotional architecture of the space and introducing guests to the house's signature oud and floral expressions as living elements of the experience rather than display.

Video embedded- https://youtu.be/87dZWgbx7Ks?feature=shared

In quiet alignment with the evening's values, support was extended to PACT, a New Delhi-based organisation dedicated to the care and rehabilitation of stray dogs -- giving voice to the voiceless through sustained, compassionate action.

A Bantr production its emphasis on discretion, craftsmanship, and cultural dialogue, The Invisible Arts reaffirmed OLFA Original's position at the intersection of scent, sound, and society -- where atmosphere becomes memory, and memory becomes legacy.

