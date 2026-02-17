NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 17: Max Financial Services Limited has recorded consolidated revenue excluding investment income at ₹24,625 crores, growing 18% year-on-year in 9M FY'26. The consolidated revenue including investment income stands at ₹36,891 crores and consolidated Profit after Tax (PAT) at ₹137 crores in 9M FY'26. Continuing to outpace the private life insurance industry in 9M FY'26, Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited ("Axis Max Life" / "Company"), has reported new business growth (Individual Adjusted First Year Premium) of 20% in 9M FY'26, reaching ₹6,396 crores. This has resulted in a private market share gain of 53 basis points (bps) to 9.8%. As one of the fastest growing life insurers, Axis Max Life has delivered a 21% YoY Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) growth in the first nine months of the fiscal. This strong performance was driven by secular growth in its proprietary channels and the scaling up of new partnerships established over the past few years. In the fiscal, Axis Max Life has secured 51 new business partnerships including 24 Group and 27 Retail partnerships. Further, in 9M FY'26, Axis Max Life's individual renewal premium grew by 17% to ₹15,551 crores, taking the Gross Written Premium to ₹25,195 crores, an 18% YoY increase. Additionally, the Company has reported New Business Margins of 23.6% in 9M FY'26 up from 21.9% during the same period last year. The Value of New Business, a measure of profitability, experienced a YoY growth of 30%, aided by improvements in product mix. Axis Max Life led the industry in Retail protection sales and has maintained leadership in the online market, in both protection and savings categories. Sumit Madan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Axis Max Life, said, "Axis Max Life's 9M FY'26 performance reflects the strength of a well-defined strategy executed with discipline and consistency. We delivered sustained double-digit growth outpacing the private life insurance industry, emerging as the fastest-growing player among the top ten insurers and achieving the highest market share gains in the sector. This growth is driven by the strength of our Individual Adjusted First Year Premium and Value of New Business, supported by broad-based expansion across proprietary channels. Our Agency vertical remains the industry's fastest-growing, with continued momentum across our strategic partnership businesses. As we scale, our commitment to delivering value to investors and customers remains steadfast. We are sharpening our competitive edge by focusing on elevating the customer experience through continuous digital innovation. This remains the primary engine driving our long-term growth and market leadership." Key Financial Summary of Axis Max Life:

About Max Financial Services Limited (https://maxfinancialservices.com)Max Financial Services Limited (MFSL) is part of India's leading business conglomerate - the Max Group. Focused on Life Insurance, MFSL owns and actively manages an ~81% majority stake in Axis Max Life. MFSL is listed on the NSE and BSE. Besides a ~1.25% holding by Analjit Singh and sponsor family, some of the other group shareholders include MSI, Capital Group, Vanguard, Polar, Pictet, Jupiter, Blackrock, Kuwait Investment Authority, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Franklin Templeton, Pioneer, JP Morgan, Norges Bank, Principal Funds, BNP Paribas, Canada Pension Fund, MIT, Asset Management Companies - HDFC, Nippon, ICICI Prudential, DSP, SBI, Kotak, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Mirae, UTI, Canara Robeco, Invesco, HSBC, Whiteoak, Edelweiss, TATA, Bandhan, Abakkus and PGIM, and Private Life Insurance Companies - HDFC, SBI, TATA AIA, Kotak, ICICI Pru, Bajaj Allianz, Canara HSBC and Aditya Birla Sun Life. Company Information Number - L24223PB1988PLC008031 About Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (https://www.axismaxlife.com)Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") and Axis Bank Limited. Axis Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party distribution partners. It has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per annual audited financials for FY2024-25, Axis Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 33,223 Cr. IRDAI Registration. Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited) is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") and Axis Bank Limited. Corporate Office: 11th Floor, DLF Square Building, Jacaranda Marg, DLF City Phase II, Gurugram (Haryana) - 122 002. You can call us on our Customer Helpline No. 1860 120 5577. Website: https://www.axismaxlife.com IRDAI Registration. No - 104CIN number (U74899PB2000PLC045626)

