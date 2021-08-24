New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): As part of the Omaxe Reward & Recognition programme, created to honour top-performing channel partners and sales team, a 3-day tour to the majestic Jim Corbett National Park was organised for 125 top performers "Omaxe Dynamos" of the Delhi-NCR region.

Shravan Govil, CEO, Omaxe Heritage Private Ltd., tasked with the Delhi NCR region, gave away the awards and laid out the roadmap of Omaxe for realising the vision of its Chairman & Managing Director Rohtas Goel for Delhi & National Capital Region (Delhi-NCR). Goel is credited with pioneering and ushering in the concept of integrated townships & luxury housing in Noida/Greater Noida, themed malls in Gurgaon, housing in Greater Faridabad in early years of Omaxe's real estate journey in early-2000s.

"We have seen how Omaxe has demonstrated its strength through product innovation, committed delivery and conceptualisation of new micro markets. With Omaxe Chowk, we are re-energising our efforts to make this multi-level parking cum commercial project in Chandni Chowk timeless and a benchmark for the future, just like our other projects," Govil said in his address.

The pandemic, he said, was a big setback for the Indian economy. But the comeback has been equally stronger. "I am proud of the fact that this bunch of highly motivated team and channel partners did the unthinkable by not just nudging market sentiments but also achieving outstanding numbers in Delhi-NCR region during the year. In true Omaxe style of honouring our partners who have been a close-knit family, we organised this retreat," he said.

The tour commenced with an award ceremony in the evening of August 18, followed by Yoga, team building sessions and gala dinner on August 19 and ended on August 20, 2021 with a morning getaway in this scenic destination.

"In the last 34 years, Omaxe has not only earned the trust of its customers & investors but also made a name for itself in the real estate market. The number of days it takes to convert the sales of an Omaxe property is less than it is for other developers. This trend has solidified with Omaxe Chowk. Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 when consumer and market sentiments were at an all-time low, this project has found takers and continues to be highly sought-after," said one of the associates selling properties in Delhi-NCR region.

Omaxe Chowk is a multilevel parking cum commercial project being developed in PPP with North MCD in Chandni Chowk, Delhi. The company is confident of operationalizing the multilevel parking in the first quarter of 2022.

The company's project in Faridabad, Omaxe World Street, has been witnessing record visitors since December 2020 with brands vying for a space in this iconic themed high street project.

"In yet another first for the company, Omaxe World Street is today recognised as the pride of Faridabad for its architectural brilliance, shopping format and return on investment. Despite the pandemic, the project has attracted huge footfall from across Delhi NCR, several brands have opened their stores and sale of its office space, malls and residential complex in this commercial integrated project has grown," Govil added.

The design and experience of this project, conceptualised by Rohtas Goel, is based on the world-famous shopping streets of London, Athens, Amsterdam, Portugal, Hong Kong.

"It is a visual delight. Tens of thousands throng to this place every day. The amount of love this project has received has reiterated Omaxe's standings as a trendsetter and market innovator. It stands out in the landscape of this industrial town," said another associate selling properties in Faridabad region.

In the roadmap for the future of Omaxe in Delhi-NCR, Govil highlighted the company's commitment to innovative projects for the NCR market including Faridabad, expanding presence in Delhi, increased focus on customer relationship, healthy returns for our investors and focus on maintaining consistent delivery.

The Delhi-headquartered Omaxe has presence in Delhi, Noida/Greater Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad besides 27 other cities in North & Central India. In 2020, Omaxe achieved outstanding sales in various Omaxe projects in Delhi-NCR region, especially Omaxe Chowk in Chandni Chowk, Delhi.

