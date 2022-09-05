New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI/PRNewswire): HarperCollins is delighted to announce the publication of award-winning sex educator Leeza Mangaldas' first book 'THE SEX BOOK: A JOYFUL JOURNEY OF SELF DISCOVERY', coming out on October 17, 2022.

Talking about the book Leeza Mangaldas says, "Writing The Sex Book--my first book--is an absolute dream come true for me. The overwhelming response my sex education videos have received over the last 5 years made me realize that people of all genders and age groups recognize the need for greater awareness about sex, sexual health, sexuality and the body. My vision has been to write a book about sex that is as useful as it is joyful. I hope that this book will serve as the scientifically accurate, judgement-free, pleasure-inclusive manual that helps generations of Indians navigate and celebrate their bodies, identities and relationships."

Poulomi Chatterjee, Publisher at HarperCollins Publishers India, says, "Over the years, Leeza Mangaldas has invested a tremendous amount of time, energy and empathy to address a crying need in India--fact-based, frank and bias-free conversations around sexual health, pleasure and sexuality that will eventually encourage gender equality and inclusivity. We're delighted to be publishing The Sex Book, which distils Leeza's in-depth research on the topic and is an invaluable manual that is truly a first-of-its-kind. Accessible and comprehensive, it will educate, guide, clarify, shatter ill-informed myths about sex and the body, and inspire readers to embrace body positivity, sex positivity and healthier relationships."

PRAISE FOR THE BOOK:

"Empowering, informative, delightful. Everyone should read this!" -- Dr Laurie Mintz, author of Becoming Cliterate

"The sex book we all NEED and DESERVE!"--Sushant Divgikr, drag icon and queer activist

"This book should be required reading for EVERYONE who wants to or is already having sex." -- Dr Rena Malik, Urologist and Pelvic Surgeon, YouTuber

"A truly wonderful encyclopaedia of sex, love, romance, and pleasure that reads like having a frank conversation with a best friend." -- Anne Philpott, founder, The Pleasure Project

"Sex education at its best! Hugely relevant across generations!" -- Dr Nozer Sheriar, Gynaecologist and Obstetrician

In The Sex Book, award-winning sex educator Leeza Mangaldas provides scientifically accurate, judgement-free answers to seemingly awkward questions about sex and the body.

From anatomy to hygiene, from consent to contraception, from masturbation to orgasms, she fills many knowledge gaps with her sharp insights, developed over years of researching the physical, social and emotional aspects of sex and sexuality.

Sex education is central to greater gender equality, improved sexual and reproductive health, and a safer, more love-filled world. Queer-inclusive, and focused on pleasure, this groundbreaking sex-ed handbook will help readers better understand their bodies and relationships, and show them how sex can be incredibly fun and magical.

Leeza Mangaldas is India's foremost sex education content creator. She established her now immensely popular sex-ed platforms on YouTube and Instagram in 2017 as a passion project, alongside her work as a freelance journalist and TV presenter, hoping to help normalize conversations around sexuality, sexual health, gender and the body. Her videos now reach millions of people in India and around the world, daily. She also hosts 'The Sex Podcast', a Spotify exclusive, in Hindi. Leeza has won several awards for her work, including Sexual Health Influencer of the Year 2021-22 at the Cosmopolitan India Blogger Awards, and has featured on GQ's list of Most Influential Young Indians in 2021 and 2022. She is a UN Women Ally, as well as the recipient of The Pleasure Project Fellowship.

Leeza studied English literature and visual art at Columbia University with a focus on gender and sexuality. She lives in Goa with her dog, Mouse. This is her first book.

HarperCollins Publishers India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers. HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Prabha Khaitan Woman's Voice Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and the Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India has been awarded the Publisher of the Year Award three times: at Publishing Next in 2015, and at Tata Literature Live! in 2016 and 2018.

HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Egmont, Oneworld, Harvard University Press, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet.

