New Delhi [India], February 11: Indore witnessed a landmark international gathering with the successful conclusion of the World Book of Records Award & Summit at The Park, Indore. The prestigious ceremony brought together delegates and dignitaries from 35 countries, celebrating excellence, achievement, and global collaboration across diverse sectors.

The summit was graced by Santosh Shukla, Advocate, Supreme Court of India, Founder & CEO of ALMA and World Book of Records, and Chairman of the South Indian Chamber of Commerce, who attended as the Chief Guest. His presence underscored the summit's vision of global recognition and unity.

A major highlight of the ceremony was the special honour conferred upon Virendra Sharma, five-time Member of Parliament from the United Kingdom and Senior Leader of the Labour Party, in recognition of his remarkable 50 years of dedicated service to UK politics. He has also been associated with the World Book of Records as its Patron for the past ten years.

The international stature of the summit was further enhanced by the presence of Wilhelm Jezler and Poonam Jezler from Zurich, Switzerland, Patrons of World Book of Records. The gathering was also enriched by eminent personalities including Rajeev Sharma, Professor and International Poet; Dil Sagar Katwal from Nepal; and Solicitor Sushil Gaikwad from London.

Several distinguished dignitaries were honoured during the ceremony, including Padma Vilochan Shukla, IPS, Superintendent of Police (Rail), Indore, Madhya Pradesh; Keerthi Kiran Pujar, IAS, Dharashiv, Maharashtra; Ashwini Anil Rao Lathkar, Education Officer (Secondary), Zilla Parishad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra; Radheshyam Rai, Director & Managing Editor, Bharat Express News Network; ADCP Rajesh Dandotiya; and Sanjay Agrawal, Chairperson of Gold Coin Seva Trust, along with many other esteemed guests.

The summit successfully reaffirmed World Book of Records' mission to recognize extraordinary achievements worldwide, while strengthening international cooperation, unity, and excellence across nations.

