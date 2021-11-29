Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ZenOnco.io, the World's First Integrative Oncology healthtech platform, has raised $1.4mn in seed funding.

The round was led by Enzia Ventures, with participation from Better Capital, Apollo Hospitals, Titan Capital, Dr Arvind Kumar and several long-term associated angel investors looking to make an impact in the cancer care domain.

In this round, Founders have also subscribed to additional equity of Rs 1 crore. Funds shall be invested to scale-up ZenOnco.io's existing operations and launch new products to make Integrative Oncology accessible and affordable for all.

ZenOnco.io has been founded by the founders of NGO Love Heals Cancer (section 80G registered). The two founders, Dimple Parmar and Kishan Shah are batchmates and postgraduates from IIM Calcutta. Dimple's inspiration and motivation came from her husband who, unfortunately, passed away due to cancer. During the treatment, she discovered too many gaps in the entire cancer care process and its adverse effects across socio-economic strata. After her husband's demise, she started Love Heals Cancer to help cancer patients. Kishan previously worked as an investment banker at J.P. Morgan and joined hands with Love Heals Cancer in late 2018. Dimple and Kishan set up ZenOnco.io in late 2019 with the vision to save lives of cancer patients by making Integrative Oncology accessible and affordable for all. Together, both bring complementary expertise across product, tech and business, and a shared, deep passion for healthcare.

ZenOnco.io and Love Heals Cancer provide personalized end-to-end cancer care to patients free of cost in their treatment journey. This includes medical treatment, multi-disciplinary tumour board, diagnostic tests, affordable chemo drugs, managing treatment side effects, anti-cancer diet, emotional wellness, palliative care and end-of-life care. ZenOnco.io provides 360-degree care to cancer patients through its in-house team of dedicated doctors available 24/7 to guide cancer patients in their treatment journey. ZenOnco.io has also created India's first cancer community App dedicated to connect patients with cancer survivors, caregivers and patients.

Dimple Parmar and Kishan Shah, Founders of ZenOnco.io and Love Heals Cancer, say, "We are happy to find like-minded investors who want to make a long-term impact in the field of cancer care. This investment allows us to reach out to more people, launch new products, and make personalized cancer care more accessible and affordable. We can definitely save lives by working together."

Jayshree KantherPatodi, Partner at Enzia Ventures, says, "Cancer patients need more than just treatment - they need comprehensive support in terms of financial support, nutrition and overall physical and mental wellbeing. ZenOnco.io is one of the few platforms in the country practising Integrative Oncology, providing clinical and complementary treatments, community support and value-based content to cancer patients, all under one roof. Their purpose-driven founder team and the extraordinary community trust they have built so far makes them a truly resilient team with a differentiated foundation. We are excited to partner with them on their mission to improve lives and chances of cure for cancer patients."

