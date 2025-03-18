NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 18: One Electric, a pioneer in high-performance electric motorcycles, today announced the launch of four groundbreaking models, led by the highly anticipated Kridn X. Designed to meet the burgeoning demand for reliable and affordable electric mobility in Delhi NCR and across India. These new models underscore One Electric's commitment to delivering superior quality, performance and after sales support.

Kridn X: Affordable, Reliable, and Ready for the Road

The Kridn X, launching in April 2025, is set to redefine the mass-market electric motorcycle segment. Priced under Rs. 1 lakh for the 100 km range variant and Rs. 1.3 lakhs for the 200 km range variant, the Kridn X offers exceptional value without compromising on quality. This model is built on six years of rigorous testing and development, leveraging real-world data from over 2,000 vehicles across four countries in Africa and India, accumulating millions of kilometres.

"Our mission is to make electric mobility accessible to everyone," said Gaurav Uppal, CEO of One Electric. "The Kridn X delivers a compelling combination of affordability and performance, making it an ideal choice for daily commuters and last mile deliveries."

Expanding the Portfolio: Kridn X+, Sport, and XR

One Electric is also introducing three additional models to cater to diverse rider needs:

Kridn X+: A premium variant of the Kridn X, featuring alloy wheels, CBS disc brakes, and enhanced colour options for a marginally higher price point.

Kridn Sport: A high-performance model boasting 6 kW peak power and a top speed of 90 km/h, designed for riders seeking enhanced speed and agility. This model also targets the South American EV motorcycle market.

Kridn XR: A versatile model combining the ergonomics and utility of a scooter with the safety and comfort of 17-inch wheels, perfect for daily commutes, last-mile deliveries, and carrying larger packages. The XR is also designed with the Southeast Asian market in mind.

"Our comprehensive lineup ensures that we have an electric motorcycle for every rider, with all designs patented," said Abhijeet Shah, CTO of One Electric. "From the commuter-friendly Kridn X to the high-performance Kridn Sport and the versatile Kridn XR, we are addressing the full spectrum of mid-power electric two-wheeler needs and more. We are not just building EVs--we are creating alternatives that match and exceed the performance of 100cc-150cc petrol motorcycles, ensuring a seamless transition to electric mobility."

One Electric will initially launch these models in Delhi NCR, followed by Pune, and then expand to other key locations across India. The company's focus on delivering high-quality products with robust after-sales support positions it to capitalize on the aggressive EV conversion policies being implemented by various Indian states.

"The burgeoning electric vehicle market in India presents a significant opportunity for experienced OEMs like One Electric," said Gaurav Uppal. "With our proven track record and comprehensive product portfolio, we are poised to capture a substantial share of the mid-power electric two-wheeler segment, mirroring the performance of traditional 100cc to 150cc ICE motorcycles. Bookings for the KRIDN X will open on 28th April, 2025."

One Electric is a leading electric motorcycle brand specializing in high-performance commuter and delivery-focused EVs for the past 6 years. With a presence in India and Africa, the company leverages extensive real-world experience to develop durable, reliable, and cost-effective electric two-wheelers.

