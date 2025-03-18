Mumbai, March 18: IPL will kick off on March 22, Before the season starts here we will look at players to watch out this season for KKR.

1. Ajinkya Rahane

Rahane is named the new captain for the defending champions this season, as KKR did not retain Shreyas Iyer, their 2024 captain. Rahane had a brilliant Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy season. He was the highest run-getter of the season, He was previously with CSK until last year.

2. Sunil Narine

Narine has been the backbone of KKR's bowling since the beginning of the IPL. But he has also become a vital hitter for KKR in the powerplay. In the 2024 IPL season, he scored 488 runs and took 17 wickets with an economy of just 6.73. He was the key factor that led KKR to the IPL title in 2024.

3. Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh has been one of KKR's most impressive finds in the past few years. With a brilliant strike rate, Rinku has been giving vital knocks in the end. Rinku was acquired by KKR in 2018. In 40 innings, Rinku has scored 893 runs so far in his IPL career.

4. Varun Chakaravarthy

Varun was the backbone of KKR's bowling in 2024. He took 21 wickets in 15 matches, with a best of 3/16. He is KKR's mystery spinner and an instrumental factor in KKR's team's fortunes.

5. Venkatesh Iyer

He is one of KKR’s trump cards and retained players, and the franchise will be expecting some match-winning performances from the youngster. He scored 370 last season with an average of 46.25.