Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri along with senior officials at MoU signing ceremony. (Photo/PIB)

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Energy major Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Greenko ZeroC Private Limited (Greenko), to jointly pursue opportunities in renewables, green hydrogen, green ammonia and other derivatives of green hydrogen.

The MoU, valid for two years, was inked in New Delhi by ONGC Director Onshore Anurag Sharma and Greenko CEO & Managing Director Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, in the presence of Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri.

This MoU is in line with the National Hydrogen Mission launched by Prime Minister in making India a global green hydrogen hub. The activities envisaged under this MoU will contribute towards India's target of producing of 5 million tonnes of Green hydrogen per annum by 2030, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said in a statement.

This MoU will also act as a stepping stone for ONGC to achieve renewable energy targets as per its Energy Strategy 2040. As the share of renewables in the energy mix is rising driven by cost competitiveness, climate change awareness and strong regulatory push, ONGC aims to meet its objectives such as de-risking of portfolio against long term disruptions and reducing carbon footprint by moving into renewables space, the ministry said.

Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Pankaj Jain, ONGC CMD Alka Mittal along with ONGC Directors, other senior officials from the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, ONGC and Greenko were also present in the agreement signing ceremony. Greenko is one of India's leading renewable energy companies. (ANI)

