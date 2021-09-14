Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): The much-awaited 40th Edition of Advertising Club Madras' Maddys Awards 2021, presented by Dinamalar and powered by Colors Tamizh, was held at VGP Golden Beach in Chennai on September 11 and generated plenty of media interest.

The pandemic has been a highly challenging period yet has been high on creativity. The city's brightest creative minds vied with each other to make it to the top bracket. Brilliant campaigns were showcased and the vibrant audience cheered their peers on.

OPN Advertising was crowned the 'Creative Agency of the year' and has won for the third time in a row making it a hat trick of sorts. TV 18 was the winner of 'Media Agency of the year'. An interesting trend seen this year was the great influx of entries in the digital media space which showed a shift towards it as a preferred medium.

The Maddys is an annual event that celebrates exceptional ideas and excellence and is also a source of inspiration to raise the benchmark.

The response was overwhelming and the coveted pencil trophy faced tough competition this year. An eminent jury reviewed the entries and awards were given under the following categories - Print, Radio, Digital, TV, Design, Collaterals, OOH, Unpublished, Social Media, Integrated Campaign and Media Awards etc.

The diverse 60 plus categories garnered an overall 700 entries and 155 awards were awarded. Participants and stakeholders included the INS agencies, Creative Agencies, Digital Agencies, Media houses, Production houses and Radio Partners.

The Creative Agency of the year was OPN Advertising, Chennai. They had won 4 Golds, 10 Silvers and 7 Bronzes. It was closely followed by Old School Communications (3 Golds, 3 Silvers and 5 bronzes) and the other notable winners include Feswa Advertising, STAR VIJAY, Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd., Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (Zee Bangla), Presto Advertising, Black Box Films, Adwants, Maitri Advertising, The Hindu, Cheil, Be Positive, Ampersand Communications, RK Swamy, Williams Lea, Mango Post, Lowe Lintas etc.

The sponsors for the evening event were Title Sponsor - Dinamalar, Powered by Colors TV, Associate Sponsors - Sathya, Aachi Masala, Medimix, Health Basket, Junior Kuppanna and Estilo. The Media Partner was The Hindu, Community Partners - Exchange 4 Media, Medianews4U.com, Studio Partner Voicestore on Wheels, Digital Media Sponsor - Dinamalar.com, Telecast Partner - Kalaignar Seithigal, Print Partner - Unique Graphics.,

The Advertising Club Madras has been the fulcrum around which the advertising and marketing fraternity events in the city are woven. This body encourages creative talent not just through awards but also helps advertising professionals upskill, collaborate and network through a host of events, workshops and also training programs.

