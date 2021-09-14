New Delhi, September 14: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India declared the results for CA Final Examination 2021 on Monday and with this a sweet-bitter wave started across the country bringing smiles to aspirants who cleared the exams and sorrow to those who missed this time. The results were particularly special for a Madhya Pradesh-based family, that saw not one but two success stories. A sister-brother duo from Morena, qualified as Chartered Accountants and the sister secured the first position in the CA final examination. Shreya Gupta, IPS Probationer Topper, Always Had a Passion for the Uniform.

Nandini Agarwal, 19-year-old, topped the CA Final Exams while her elder brother Sachin Agarwal secured AIR 18 in the same. The Agarwal family was filled with pride and happiness on this achievement of the siblings. Report informs that the duo's mother is a homemaker while father is a tax practitioner. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also congratulated the duo on their success feat. He took to twitter and wrote, " We all are proud of you both. Best wishes for the future endeavors!" ICAI CA Final And Foundation Exam Results 2021 Declared at icai.nic.in, icai.org; Here Are Steps To Check The Scores.

Notably, Nandini secured an overall score of 614 out of 800 and captured the first rank in CA finals and Sachin scored 568 marks in the exam. The siblings are the alumni of Victor Convent School, Morena. They duo reportedly jointly topped the district in their Class 12 examination 2017. They have been each-other's support system. Talking about Nandini, Sachin told TOI, "She inspired me. Seeing her, I also started focusing on my studies. I must give credit to her for encouraging me." Nandini also credited her elder brother for motivating and encouraging her.

