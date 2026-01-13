VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 13: OPPO India today launches its premium Reno15 Series, featuring three variants--Reno15 Pro, Reno15 Pro Mini, and Reno15. Crafted for young travellers and photography enthusiasts, the series blends advanced camera system, intelligent AI, and precision-engineered design. Featuring colour finishes inspired by natural elements and first-of-its-kind HoloFusion Technology, the Reno15 Series pairs a compact, ergonomic form factor with rugged build quality. The Reno15 Pro and Reno15 Pro Mini take photography further with a 200MP camera delivering stunning clarity, complemented by a 50MP 3.5x optical zoom lens, up to 120x digital zoom, supported by PureTone Imaging Technology and AI editing tools.

Commenting on the launch of the Reno15 Series, Goldee Patnaik, Head of Communications, OPPO India, said, "With over 100 million OPPO users in India, we have closely witnessed how consumer expectations have evolved towards premium experiences, especially with cameras systems, intuitive AI, distinctive design language and user experience. The consistent growth of the Reno Series our commitment to this trend as consumers look for devices that deliver real-world value rather than incremental upgrades. With the Reno15 Series, we are building on that trust, offering significantly-advanced imaging system, deeper AI capabilities and stronger all-round performance, designed around how young Indians travel, create and capture their moments."

Industry First HoloFusion Technology

OPPO introduces its HoloFusion Technology, redefining smartphone aesthetics with a three-dimensional layered visual effect being applied to a one-piece sculpted glass design, delivering enhanced depth, tactile texture and fluid light interaction. Complementing this is OPPO's Dynamic Stellar Ring Design--an elegantly integrated camera layout that catches the light with a soft halo glow, giving the back a clean, seamless finish.

The Reno15 Pro comes in Sunset Gold inspired by the golden hues of sunset beaches that turn the ocean into a sheet of liquid gold, and Cocoa Brown, rooted in the warmth of tea and coffee. The Reno15 Pro Mini retains Cocoa Brown while adding a playful Glacier White that features a three-dimensional ribbon pattern achieved through HoloFusion Technology and a Crystal Pink variant. Reno15 completes the lineup with Glacier White, Twilight Blue and Aurora Blue, drawing inspiration from night skies and aurora-like phenomena.

Reno's First Pro Mini: Compact without compromise

The Reno15 Pro Mini brings flagship performance to a compact form factor with a 6.32-inch AMOLED display and ultra-slim 1.6mm side bezels. Measuring 7.99mm thick and weighing just 187g, it delivers a powerful, palm-friendly experience without compromise. The Reno15 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 93.4% screen-to-body ratio, measuring 7.77mm in the Twilight Blue and Glacier White variants, and 7.89mm in Aurora Blue. All variants weigh around 197g, striking the right balance between screen size and everyday comfort.

Ultra-Slim Design, Ultra-Smooth Viewing

The Reno15 Series is designed to deliver an immersive viewing experience while staying slim, light, and comfortable in the hand. The Reno15 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with ultra-thin 1.15mm bezels on all four sides, achieving a 95.5% screen-to-body ratio. Despite its expansive screen, it measures just 7.65mm in thickness and weighs approximately 205g, offering a premium yet balanced feel.

Across the lineup, AMOLED panels offer FHD+ resolution, 10-bit colour, and adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz for smooth scrolling and gaming, while intelligently scaling down during static use to conserve power. Brightness adjusts automatically for clarity in all lighting conditions, reaching up to 1,800 nits outdoors on the Pro models, with local peak brightness of up to 3,600 nits.

Ultra Slim design with Structural Strength

Designed for everyday life, the Reno15 Series is built to handle accidental drops and daily wear with ease. OPPO's All-Round Armour Body combines shock-absorbing Sponge Bionic Cushioning with an Aerospace-Grade Aluminium Frame, protecting internal components while keeping the phone slim and comfortable to hold. With IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, the Reno15 Series is resistant to dust, water immersion, and even high-pressure hot water up to 80°C, making it reliable whether you're caught in the rain, at the beach, or on the move. Even the USB port is reinforced with a platinum coating to resist corrosion and moisture over time.

Capture Every Detail, Anywhere You Go

Designed for travellers, creators, and everyday storytellers, the Reno15 Series pairs ultra-high-resolution camera hardware with intelligent AI tools that work seamlessly in the background, helping users capture moments just as they see and feel them.

The OPPO Reno15 Pro 5G and Reno15 Pro Mini 5G feature a flagship 200MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera powered by HP5 sensor that captures exceptional detail, allowing photos to be freely cropped and reframed without losing clarity. This is complemented by a 50MP 3.5x Telephoto Portrait Camera with JN5 sensor tuned to the classic 85mm focal length for natural, flattering portraits, and a 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera with GC50F6 sensor for expansive landscapes, architecture, and group shots. On the front, a 50MP ultra-wide selfie camera with a 100° field of view makes it easier to capture group selfies and travel moments.

Across all lenses, OPPO's PureTone imaging ensures balanced colours, natural contrast, and lifelike results without over-processing.

Studio-Quality Edits, Made Easy

The Reno15 Series introduces AI Editor 3.0, expanding OPPO's creative toolkit to make photo editing simpler and more intuitive. At its core is AI Portrait Glow, which intelligently analyses each scene and automatically applies the most suitable lighting style, whether Natural Light, Flash Light, Rim Light, or Studio Light so portraits look balanced and flattering even in challenging conditions.

Building on OPPO's existing AI photography strengths, the series continues to offer familiar tools such as AI Recompose, AI Perfect Shot, AI Best Face, AI Unblur, AI Studio, AI Reflection Remover, and AI Eraser, allowing users to refine, enhance, and reframe moments effortlessly. Together, these features deliver a seamless, AI-first editing experience that helps users get share-ready results with minimal effort.

Make Your Moments Popout

For more playful creativity, features like Popout allow users to combine multiple photos or Livephotos into dynamic compositions where subjects appear to step out of the frame, creating visuals that feel expressive and ready to share. Whether it's a person, a pose, or a moment in motion, Popout adds a strong sense of depth and dimension, turning ordinary photos into scroll-stopping visuals that look creative, playful, and ready for social sharing without needing any third-party editing apps.

Cinematic 4K Video with Seamless Creativity

For creators who shoot on the move, the OPPO Reno15 Pro 5G and OPPO Reno15 Pro Mini 5G support 4K HDR video recording at up to 60fps across the front, main, ultra-wide and telephoto cameras. HDR recording preserves detail in both highlights and shadows, delivering footage with natural colours and balanced contrast across varied lighting conditions. With 4K 60fps HDR across all focal lengths, the Reno15 Pro Series gives creators greater creative and editing flexibility. Creators can switch seamlessly between wide shots and close-ups or capture multiple angles within the same moment, with consistent resolution, frame rate, and dynamic range. This ensures smooth edits and visual continuity, without abrupt shifts in colour, exposure, or motion ideal for fast-paced shooting and post-production workflows.

An enhanced Ultra-Steady Video system helps keep footage stable while walking or filming on the move. All cameras support EIS 2.0 stabilisation, with optical image stabilisation on the main and telephoto cameras to reduce shakes when recording handheld or while moving. Creators can switch seamlessly between the front and rear cameras while recording, with consistent optimisation applied across both to minimise exposure and colour shifts. The 0.6x ultra-wide front camera, tuned with a golden focal-length perspective, captures more of the scene while keeping faces natural. Advanced algorithms enhance low-light clarity, balance backlit scenes, and maintain stable skin tones--ideal for vlogs and people-focused video.

Moreover, features like Dual-View Video enable simultaneous front and rear recording with flexible split-screen layouts, while Multi-Output Capture allows photos or motion shots to be taken during video recording without interruption. On the OPPO Reno15 Series, Video Editing 2.0 enables quick on-device editing with trimming, speed controls, transitions, beat-synced edits, and high-quality exports, including high-frame-rate HDR video and motion photo support.

Performance That Feels Effortless

The Reno15 Pro and Reno15 Pro Mini runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 All-Big-Core processor, delivering 41% better multi-core performance and 44% higher power efficiency over the predecessor and further optimising video stability through EIS. With an AnTuTu score of 1.66 million, its 7-core Mali-G720 GPU and NPU 880 handle advanced AI and creative workloads with ease.

The Reno15 5G runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, offering 27% better CPU performance, 30% faster graphics, and a 65% AI boost over the previous generation supported by Qualcomm Adaptive Performance Engine 4.0 for smoother gameplay and better battery efficiency.

Across the lineup, AI LinkBoost 3.0 enhances connectivity with up to 73% faster sharing speeds, while AI HyperBoost 2.0 ensures smooth, stable gameplay at up to 120 FPS, even during the most intense sessions.

Charge Less. Do More.

The Reno15 Series is engineered for long days and heavy use. The Reno15 Pro is powered by a 6500mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC™ fast charging and 50W AIRVOOC™ wireless charging, delivering reliable all-day performance along with the ease of cable-free charging. A quick 10-minute charge gives up to 5.0 hours of WhatsApp, 4.3 hours of YouTube or 4,5 hours of Instagram usage making short charging break truly impactful. A full charge from 0 to 100% takes approximately 51 minutes. The Reno15 is equipped with a 6500mAh 5-year durable battery as well, while the Reno15 Pro Mini houses a 6200mAh battery. Both support 80W SUPERVOOC™ fast charging, ensuring rapid charging speed while maintaining long-term battery health.

ColorOS 16: Smooth and Smart

The OPPO Reno15 Series runs on ColorOS 16, delivering a smoother, faster, and more intuitive smartphone experience. Backed by the All-new Trinity Engine and the Luminous Rendering Engine and Seamless Animation, everyday actions like scrolling, app switching, and navigation feel fluid and responsive.

ColorOS 16 brings OPPO's AI features together in the OPPO AI Hub, making them easy to find and use. Tools like AI Mind Space allow instant capture of on-screen content, AI Recorder automatically generates summaries, AI Portrait Glow enhances low-light photos naturally, and AI Writer assists with writing across Notes and social apps. Deep integration with Google Gemini enables natural language commands to control everyday functions like Settings, Calendar, and Clock.

The Reno15 Series also enhances cross-device productivity with O+ Connect for seamless file access and PC control, and Screen Mirroring for multitasking across apps. Built with privacy in mind, OPPO's AI features are secured through the OPPO AI Private Computing Cloud, powered by Google Cloud's confidential computing, ensuring user data remains protected.

OPPO brings A Reno for everyone: Reno15c

OPPO expands its Reno lineup with the Reno15c, bringing the core Reno experience to a wider audience. Available in Afterglow Pink and Twilight Blue, the device combines refined design with practical endurance, featuring a large 7000mAh battery supported by 80W SUPERVOOC™ fast charging for reliable, all-day use.

OPPO expands its ecosystem with Pad 5 and Enco Buds3 Pro+

At the launch today, OPPO also announced two new ecosystem products the OPPO Pad 5 and OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro+, strengthening its portfolio of connected devices designed for productivity, entertainment and everyday use.

OPPO Pad 5 features a large 12.1-inch 2.8K eye-comfort display that delivers sharp visuals while reducing blue light by 70%, making it comfortable for extended reading and viewing. Built for students and professionals, the tablet supports AI-powered note-taking to simplify organisation and boost productivity. A massive 10,050mAh battery ensures long-lasting use across work, learning and entertainment without frequent charging.

Alongside it, OPPO introduced the OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro+, designed for users who prioritise immersive sound and long battery life. Equipped with 32dB active noise cancellation and 12.4mm extra-large driver, the earbuds deliver deeper bass and clear audio. They offer up to 43 hours of total playback and come with IP55 dust and water resistance, making them suitable for workouts, travel and daily wear. Together, the OPPO Pad 5 and OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro+ extend OPPO's ecosystem, offering practical features, dependable performance and seamless integration for modern lifestyles.

Price and Availability

The Reno15 Pro is priced at INR 67,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and INR 72,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant. The Reno15 Pro Mini is available at INR 59,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and INR 64,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant. Meanwhile, the Reno15 is offered in three configurations, 8GB + 256GB at INR 45,999, 12GB + 256GB at INR 48,999, and 12GB + 512GB at INR 53,999. The OPPO Reno15 Series will be available for purchase starting 13th January 2026 with exciting offers on Amazon , Flipkart, Mainline Retail Outlets and OPPO E-store.

- Get 10% Instant cashback on Credit Card with selected Bank Partners.

- Avail zero down payment schemes for up to 15 months from all leading financiers

- Avail up to INR 2K Exchange Bonus with leading Trade in Partners

- Get 180 Days Additional Warranty and Screen Damage Protection at no extra cost

- With every Reno15 purchase get 50% off on OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro+

While Reno15c is available in 8GB + 256GB at INR 34,999 and 12GB + 256GB at INR 37,999 with first sale starting on 2nd February 2026.

The OPPO Pad 5 will be available in two storage variants INR 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, and INR 32,999 for the 8GB + 256GB 5G variant. Alongside it, the OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro+ will be priced at INR 2,499 available across OPPO e-store, Flipkart, Amazon and mainline retail outlets.

About OPPO India PVT Ltd.

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services. OPPO has footprints in more than 70 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

