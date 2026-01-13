Film and television actress Kishori Shahane Vij, known for her role as Bhavani Chavan in the hit Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, was involved in a road rage incident on January 12, 2026. The actress shared a video on social media, expressing her frustration after her car was hit by another “big” car, while she was traveling to a shoot. According to Kishori Shahane, a large vehicle came from the right side of her car and caused damage to her right rear-view mirror, before speeding away. The actress posted a video on Instagram, showing the condition of the mirror and how she had difficulty in driving. She spoke about rash driving and road rage, and also wrote about it in the caption. Here’s what the Marathi actress said. Sunburn Festival 2025 Accident: Nora Fatehi’s Car Hit by Drunk Driver While She Was on the Way to David Guetta Concert, Actress Safe, Says Mumbai Police.

Kishori Shahane Car Damaged in Road Rage – Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishori Shahane Vij (@kishorishahane)

What Happened to Kishori Shahane?

Explaining her minor car accident, Kishori Shahane said in the video posted on Instagram: “Yeh jo sheesha dikh raha hai na, yeh abhi abhi kisi ne tod diya hai. (Someone has just broken this mirror.) Just imagine, I have to hold this mirror like that so that the connection doesn’t break and drive." She added, "AC band kiya hai, traffic jam hai, right se main overtake nahin kar sakti hoon (I cannot overtake from the right, as there’s a traffic jam), and just have to balance it till I reach a mechanic.” World Hindi Day: GHKKPM Actress Kishori Shahane Says ‘I Find the Language Very Respectful and Effortless To Express My Feelings’.

The actress then posted a clip of her mirror tied with a rope to hold it in place. “Mechanic se sirf yehi kar payi hoon abhi aaj, kyunki shooting hai na – toh call time hota hain. Can’t go late.” (This is all the mechanic could manage today, as I had to rush for my shoot). Urmila Kothare Aka Urmila Kanetkar’s Driver Arrested by Mumbai Police in Kandivali Accident That Claimed Metro Worker’s Life; Marathi Actress Undergoing Treatment for Minor Injuries.

Kishori Shahane Urges People to Not Indulge in Road Rage

Kishori Shahane explained why she had made the video, urging viewers to not indulge in road rage. She said, “Main yeh video isliye bana rahi hoon ke, I’ll request everyone…Sab ko jaldi hain, mujhe bhi jaldi pahuchna hota hai kahin na kahin, shootings pe ya kahin bhi meetings pe ya jo bhi hai, aap logon pahuchna hota hai (Everyone is in a hurry). But please don’t be insensible (insensitive). Aur kisi gaadi ko takkar mat mariye, kisika side mirror mat todiye. (Don’t hit a car or break the side mirror.) It is a huge loss – monetarily, timewise, energywise, mental stress, please! Mujhe bahot gussa aa raha hai uska, bahot gussa aa raha hai. (I’m very angry at him, very angry.) ’Bye.” Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Car Accident: Was the Actress in the Vehicle When BEST Bus Hit It in Mumbai's Juhu? Here’s What We Know.

Kishori Shahane Writes About Her Car Accident in January 2026

Kishore Shahane further wrote in the caption of her video post, “Please Be sensitive to other’s loss also..Road rage is bad..Ek badisi car aayi mere right se, Mere car ka mirror todke.. signal par right leke fast nikal gayi Itni dukhi huyi.. apne life mein hum sab busy hai.. par aapko der ho rahi hai toh.. rash chalake kisi ka nuksaan karoge? Ab time bhi nahi hota.. ke mechanic ke paas jao repair karo stress badha diya.. Meri koi fault bhi nahi..” (A big car came from the right and broke my car’s mirror, took a right from the signal and sped away. I’m very upset. We are all busy, but just because you are getting late, would you drive rash and cause damage to others? One doesn’t even have the time to visit a mechanic for repairs. It has increased my stress for no fault of mine.)

Was Kishori Shahane Injured?

Fortunately, Kishori Shahane did not sustain any physical injuries in the road rage incident in January 2026.

Kishori Shahane Car Accident in 2022

It may be recalled that in 2022, Kishori Shahane had survived a severe car accident when a truck rammed into her car near Mulshi Dam off the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Her husband, filmmaker Deepak Balraj Vij and their son Bobby Vij were also in the car and survived the serious accident.

