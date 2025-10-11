By Himank Tripathi

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): The electric toothbrush market has long been dominated by two distinct technologies: standard oscillation/rotation and sonic vibrations. How about we blend the best of both worlds with a dash of AI to elevate your oral care to the next level? Here comes the iO Series 9 from the house of Oral-B. I have tried electric toothbrushes in the past, but this one is so advanced that it took me a day to fully understand its capabilities. Let me share my thoughts and help you determine if this one is right for you. Let's begin.

Pushing the Envelope of Innovation:The box is significantly larger than my Google Pixel 10 Pro, making you feel quite special. As I was unboxing the box, it reminded me of Pandora's box, where one thing after another was coming out. You'll get one power brush handle, one charger, one brush head, one brush head holder, and one travel case. The brush is quite solid and feels heavy. It's the same case with the magnetic charger, which is not as strong as I had expected, but it does the job of ensuring the brush sticks and charges properly. After going through each component, I realised that the magnetic motor is essentially the heart of the iO 9, and it is remarkably quiet.

There's a 360-degree smart pressure sensor in the form of a light ring, which glows to indicate whether you're applying optimal pressure or not. I found this feature really effective, as I realised that I was not applying enough pressure. However, please note that your gums may bleed for a couple of days as you may find the vibration strong; this is normal as your gums adjust to the new, or correct, way of brushing.

Once that settles in, you'll have no major problem using it daily. The ring features a different light mode, where it turns red when you brush too hard and white for insufficient force. I find this feature quite useful, especially for those who are switching from manual brushes or those with sensitive gums. Basically, this glowing ring will help you find a sweet spot. For that, you have seven available cleaning modes: Daily Clean, Sensitive, Super Sensitive, Whiten, Gum Care, Intense, and Tongue Clean.

The Power of AI:This is the first AI-driven toothbrush I've seen, as it helps the iO9 guide your brushing properly. The handle features a full-colour OLED display that enhances the user experience immediately, greeting the user with a 'hello' or 'good morning' and corresponding emojis.

The screen clearly displays the selected cleaning mode, battery percentage, and, most importantly, tracks the dentist-recommended two-minute timer in real-time. Upon completion, the brush provides instant feedback via a stellar smiley face for a good job or a sad face if the two minutes were incomplete. However, I don't think you need to follow the two-minute timeline all the time, as I find a 60- to 90-second duration is also acceptable, given the intensity of the vibration.

For users seeking absolute coverage, the real intelligence lies in the AI Brushing Recognition Technology. By utilising internal gyro sensors and accelerometers, the brush communicates via Bluetooth with a companion mobile app. As the user brushes, the app displays a virtual mouth, tracking coverage in real-time and lighting up until 100% of the mouth is covered.

This feature, which worked with impressive accuracy during trials, gamifies the routine with percentage scores and badges, incentivising thoroughness--and often leading users to brush longer than the base two minutes to achieve "total coverage." The app also maintains a comprehensive history log and alerts the user when it's time to replace the specially designed round brush head, which boasts adapted bristles to maximise surface area contact.

Design and Practical Approach:I find the design language quite appealing, as the handle material is secure and non-slippery. The travel case is ideal for serious travellers. Battery performance is robust, though reported life can vary dramatically based on user habits. Some tests found the battery lasted around 10 days, particularly when the user frequently interacted with the bright OLED screen or prolonged their cleaning modes.

The battery life is impressive. It takes nearly three hours to charge it completely, but you can keep it plugged to the charger as it switches off once the charging is complete, so there are no overcharging issues at all. You have no other brush head options. I find the brush head a bit hard, but unfortunately, you have no option to opt for an alternative brush, as it's the standard and only replacement option available.

Lastly, the presence of holes in the brush head can lead to a messy mixture of toothpaste and saliva leaking onto the handle, necessitating regular cleaning. However, it's waterproof, so no need to worry in that regard.

In the End:The Oral-B iO Series 9 is not a budget-friendly option, as it is currently available for INR 8,250 after a 50% discount is applied on Amazon. However, I suggest you can look at it like a wise investment, as the AI capabilities, clubbed with the solid build and features, make it worth it. It delivers what it promises: a highly effective cleaning mechanism with the analytical data necessary to fundamentally improve your long-term oral hygiene habits. This makes the Oral-B iO 9 a high-performing benchmark for the future of dental care technology.

My Rating: 4/5

Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of consumer technology, auto, and lifestyle. The views shared here are personal. (ANI)

