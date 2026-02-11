By Shailesh Yadav

Nuremberg [Germany], February 11 (ANI): "We believe the organic ecosystem in India is now maturing good enough, and there is immense opportunity for further strengthening our supply chain with European Union and the other parts of the world," said Rajesh Agrawal, Commerce Secretary, Government of India, as the country showcased its organic prowess as the Country of the Year at BIOFACH 2026, the world's leading exhibition for organic products.

Speaking to ANI at the exhibition here, Agrawal highlighted India's strategic participation in its first major international engagement following the conclusion of EU-India Free Trade Agreement negotiations on January 27.

The Commerce Secretary emphasised BIOFACH's critical role in positioning Indian organic products in international markets.

"BIOFACH is the biggest global exhibition in the organic field. With Indian industry being here in large numbers, it is good exposure to the industry as to what are the standards and the quality the world is looking at. It is also a good exposure to the world of what India offers," he said.

Agrawal emphasised the importance of India's Geographical Indication (GI) products in building international buyer confidence.

"There are many GI products which India offers, which are derived by quality, and once the foreign buyers are able to see those products in big numbers, meet our industry, meet our producers, I think enough confidence will be built between the businesses on both sides so that more exports can come to Europe and other developed markets," he explained.

With participants from over 100 countries, the Commerce Secretary expressed optimism about BIOFACH's potential to accelerate Indian organic exports and strengthen the domestic ecosystem.

"We get buyers from more than 100 countries in this BIOFACH. So we hope this will only strengthen this relationship. And once we have more exports, I think it will get an impetus to the organic ecosystem which the government has been giving under various programs within the country," Agrawal stated.

India's participation this year represents a substantial scale-up from previous editions, with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) establishing a 1,074 square meter pavilion hosting 67 co-exhibitors.

The expansive showcase includes organic product exporters, Farmer-Producer Organisations (FPOs), cooperatives, organic laboratories, state government organisations, and commodity boards.

Exhibitors from more than 20 states and union territories are participating, showcasing India's vast agricultural and regional diversity. States represented include Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand.

The pavilion features a diverse array of organic products, including rice, oilseeds, herbs, spices, pulses, cashews, ginger, turmeric, large cardamom, cinnamon, mango puree, and essential oils. (ANI)

