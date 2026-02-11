Mumbai, February 10: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) will soon announce the Shillong Teer Result for today, February 11. The Shillong Teer results of all Teer games of today will be published on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer shortly. Those taking part in the Shillong Teer games can check the results and winning numbers of today's lottery in the Shillong Teer Result Chart provided below.

A unique legal lottery, Shillong Teer, is rooted in Khasi culture. The lottery determines its winners based on the last two digits of the total arrows hitting a target. Participants can verify the official results and full charts on portals like meghalayateer.com or shillongteerresult.co.in. The archery-based lottery game is legally sanctioned under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. The Shillong Teer lottery, which is conducted in multiple sessions throughout the day, is played in Round 1 and Round 2. Shillong Teer Result Today, February 10, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on February 11, 2026: Where To Check the Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer players can head to portals such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.in, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in to check the results and winning numbers of all eight Teer games of today. Once on the above mentioned sites, look for the "Shillong Teer Result Chart of February 11" option to view the outcomes of today's Shillong lottery. The Shillong Teer Result Chart provides a comprehensive breakdown of the Round 1 and Round 2 winning numbers for games such as Shillong Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai, and Khanapara Teer. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 40

Second Round - 80

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 93

Second Round - 37

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Distinct from traditional paper lotteries, Shillong Teer is a unique, sports-based lottery held in Meghalaya. The game features 50 professional archers who each shoot 30 arrows at a target per round. The "winning number" is derived from the last two digits of the total arrows that remain lodged in the target. Players frequently track the outcome of Shillong Teer games using trending search terms like "Shillong Teer Result Chart", "Shillong Teer direct result", "Shillong Teer Result Today 11.02.2026", "Shillong Teer Result Today Live", "Shillong Teer First Round Result", and "Shillong Teer Result Chart 2026".

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).