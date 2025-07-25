BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 25: Orient Electric Limited [BSE: 541301, NSE: ORIENTELEC], part of the diversified USD 3 billion CKA Birla Group, has launched its Next-Gen BLDC Ceiling Fan Range, which offers whisper-quiet performance with smart voice control and comes in bold, vibrant colours & finishes. From the elegance of creme latte, and dark olive to the bold vibrancy of ice blue, the range is available in 40+ colour options. Catering to the evolving preferences of today's discerning consumers, the range is crafted to offer a distinctive blend of design and technology to enhance the aesthetic harmony of modern living spaces.

The Indian consumer is evolving into a lifestyle-driven decision-maker, seeking products that align with their identity and elevate everyday living. Utility is no longer the sole driver--instead, choices are shaped by design sensibilities, smart technology, while complementing the visual language of contemporary, designed living spaces. As premiumisation emerges as a key growth driver in the consumer durables industry, Orient Electric is steering this transition with its new fan portfolio that delivers performance and aesthetics. With a broad spectrum of bold and vibrant hues, integrated smart features, and BLDC technology, the range enables consumers to make a distinct style statement without compromising functionality.

Ravindra Singh Negi, MD & CEO, Orient Electric Limited, said, "Consumers today are making more conscious choices, looking for products that not only reflect their personal style but are also energy efficient. This extends beyond just consumers, as the government has also been undertaking proactive initiatives to fulfil energy conservation commitments. At Orient Electric, we've placed these insights at the core of our innovation strategy. Our Next-Gen BLDC fan range is a perfect blend of technology, design, and performance, delivering up to 50% energy savings, underscoring our focus on offering superior aesthetics alongside performance. Our BLDC fans now represent a significant percentage of our ceiling fan portfolio, reaffirming our commitment to lead the transition towards smarter, more sustainable homes."

With blades inspired by aircraft wings, Orient Electric's Aeroseries is the gold standard in premium ceiling fans. Building on the success of the flagship Aero Series, Orient Electric has introduced Aerosense BLDC Pro, a fan that's smart, silent, and stunning. Available in underlight and non-underlight variants, offering ambient lighting, along with energy-saving performance. Aeroquiet Neu, a refreshed classic built for contemporary homes, brings a burst of personality to the ceilings with bold, vibrant colours. Then there's Aerosleek - a design-forward marvel that proves whisper-quiet performance and aesthetics can go hand in hand. Completing the portfolio is Aeon VC, a minimalist masterpiece in a premium metallic finish that listens, responds, and blends right in. From soft glow to subtle statement, its built-in LED light is perfectly attuned to the aesthetics of minimalist interiors.

In line with its continued focus on driving deeper consumer engagement and to showcase its recently launched BLDC Ceiling Fan Range, Orient Electric has rolled out a distinctive podcast-style campaign featuring brand ambassador MS Dhoni and digital content creator Kusha Kapila.

To further strengthen its reach in South India, the brand collaborated with Madan Gowri in the south region, reinforcing its commitment to connecting with audiences across geographies. Orient Electric's latest BLDC ceiling fan range is now available at leading retail outlets and online platforms across India.

