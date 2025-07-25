Mumbai, July 25: The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) has issued a directive to block public access to 24 websites and apps, including popular platforms like ALTT, ULLU, and Big Shots App, for showing objectionable content, including soft porn. Acting under the IT Act of 2000 and IT Rules of 2021, the ministry flagged these platforms for violating multiple digital content regulations. The move aims to curb the circulation of sexually explicit and indecent material online. ISPs across India have been directed to disable access to the identified platforms immediately.

As reported by Storyboard18, the MIB's action is grounded in provisions of the Information Technology Act, particularly Sections 67 and 67A, which prohibit the electronic transmission of obscene or sexually explicit material. The platforms are also found in violation of Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. These laws collectively aim to protect public morality and prevent indecent representation of women across digital media. After TikTok, Government Bans 119 Apps, Mostly Chinese, on Google Play Store Over National Security Concerns; ChangApp, ChillChat, HoneyCam Among Applications Facing Ban in India.

The other platforms banned include Desiflix, Boomex, Navarasa Lite, Gulab App, Kangan App, Bull App, Jalva App, Wow Entertainment, Look Entertainment, Hit Prime, Feneo, ShowX, Sol Talkies, Adda TV, HotX VIP, Hulchal App, MoodX, NeonX VIP, ShowHit, Fugi, Mojflix, Triflicks. These platforms were reportedly streaming adult, obscene, or soft pornographic content. The government has taken a firm stance to ensure such material is not accessible within Indian territory. WhatsApp Ban: US House Bans Meta's App From Lawmakers' Phones Citing Potential Security Risks, Recommends Using Other Messaging Apps Including Teams and iMessage.

To enforce the directive, the MIB has also communicated with the Director (DS-II) of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), requesting immediate coordination with Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The notification, signed by the Joint Secretary and Nodal Officer designated under the IT Rules, highlights that non-compliance could lead to loss of legal protection under Section 79 of the IT Act.

