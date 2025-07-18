VMPL

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India] July 18: OTTO, one of India's leading menswear brands has announced the opening of its 82nd Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

The 2,000 sq ft store, spread over Ground, First & Second floors, is located at the temple city's most preferred shopping destination, the Air Byepass Road. The brand currently operates 12 stores in the regions of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Pothiraj, Managing Director and CEO of Otto Clothing Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are very excited to open our sixth store in Andhra Pradesh, at one of the fastest growing economies which is contributing to the state GDP."

"Tirupati is not just a pilgrim centre anymore; rather, it is a bustling and upcoming metro city, with a huge boom in employment and entrepreneurship, leading to higher disposable incomes. Consumers are now preferring trendy attire even for their day to-day wardrobe!"

Varsha Pothy Sivasankaran, Chief Business Officer added, "We launched our first store on 15th July 2012. As we enter the 14th year of our operations today, I am proud to say that brand Otto has endeared millions of consumers and their families with its stylish and comfortable range of menswear."

"To have Dulquer Salmaan, pan-India cinema actor as our Brand Ambassador for a decade has immensely helped the brand to reach out to the Millennials, the GenZ as well as the older generations of consumers. Like "Lucky Bhaskar", we have also been extremely lucky to have a steady growth in the region, thanks to continued patronage of our beloved customers over the years."

Otto offers a wide range of shirts and trousers across various fabric materials, denims, and accessories. The brand currently retails through over 4,000 Multi-Brand Outlets (MBOs) across the country and plans to expand to 100 EBOs during the current fiscal.

The in-house design teams ensure a differentiated approach towards merchandising products and styles that are appropriate to each market.

The company employs over 3,000 people across its HQ in Chennai, retail stores, factories and warehouses that are located across the country.

OTTO EBOs are currently spread across metro cities, Tier 1 / 2 cities in India with 50 stores in Tamil Nadu & Puducherry, 8 in Kerala, 7 in Telangana, 6 in Odisha, 5 each in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

The company has massive expansion plans over the next 18-24 months through Company owned as well as Franchise stores. With a growing number of younger Indians with higher disposable incomes in smaller cities and towns, the company is planning to focus more in the hinterland of India in the coming times.

