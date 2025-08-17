Taipei [Taiwan], August 17 (ANI): Taiwan's government-supported Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) has raised its forecast for 2025 growth in the output value of the country's semiconductor industry to above 22 per cent on strong global demand for artificial intelligence applications, Focus Taiwan reported.

In its latest IEK Current Quarterly Model report, the ITRI said the local semiconductor industry will have output of NT$6.5 trillion (US$216.67 billion) in 2025, up 22.2 per cent from a year earlier, an upward revision from a 19.1 per cent increase estimate made in May.

Also Read | Is Cristiano Ronaldo Coming to India? What We Know So Far as FC Goa, Al-Nassr Drawn in Same Group in AFC Champions League Two 2025-26.

The ITRI said the strong showing of the local semiconductor industry largely reflected the stronger-than-expected performance of the IC manufacturing segment.

The ITRI forecast came after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, raised its forecast of sales growth to 30 per cent in 2025 from a previous estimate of 24-26 per cent.

Also Read | Kathua Cloudburst: Amit Shah Speaks to LG Manoj Sinha, CM Omar Abdullah; Assures Full Support As Flash Floods Kill 4 People.

According to the Focus Taiwan report, TSMC attributed the higher guidance to the greater computing power needed for emerging AI applications, which has driven higher global demand for advanced chips.

According to the ITRI, the IC manufacturing sector will generate NT$4.36 trillion in output in 2025, up 27.5 per cent from a year earlier, compared with an earlier estimate of a 23.1 per cent increase.

The output value of the pure foundry wafer business, where TSMC has taken the lead over its peers globally, is expected to reach NT$4.16 trillion, up 28.3 per cent from a year earlier, the ITRI said, as per the report.

In 2025, the IC packaging segment is expected to see its output rising 13.5 per cent from a year earlier to NT$480.3 billion, while the IC testing segment is expected to post NT$230.5 billion in output, up 15.2 per cent from a year earlier, the news report cited the ITRI report.

The IC design segment is expected to grow 12.1 per cent in 2025 to an output value of NT$1.42 trillion, and down from 13.9 per cent growth previously estimated, the ITRI said.

In the second quarter, Taiwan's semiconductor industry posted an output value of NT$1.6 trillion, up 7.4 per cent from a quarter earlier.

The IC manufacturing segment was the best performer in the industry, with NT$1.06 trillion in output, up 10.4 per cent from a quarter earlier, the ITRI said.

The institute said the production value of the local semiconductor industry is expected to rise to about NT$1.68 trillion in the third quarter, up 4.8 per cent from a quarter earlier, while the output of the IC manufacturing segment is forecast to hit NT$1.15 trillion, up 7.3 per cent from the second quarter. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)