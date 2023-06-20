PNN

New Delhi [India], June 20: Physics Wallah, India's leading ed-tech platform which is democratizing education at scale has delivered outstanding success in the JEE Advanced Results 2023. Furthermore, an impressive count of more than 3500 students from PW's batches got qualified in the JEE Advanced 2023 with good scores. Physics Wallah (PW) has seen a surge of 67 per cent in the selection ratio from the previous year's results of JEE Advanced.

Also Read | Special Olympics World Games 2023: T Vishal Bags Silver Medal.

Physics Wallah's top scorers include Apurva Samota AIR-92, MD Sahil Akhtar AIR 99, Shivam Singh Yadav AIR-151, Shlok N. Jain AIR-177, Anubhav Saha AIR-398, and Suchir Kalra AIR-507.

This year, the JEE Advanced examination witnessed an impressive attendance rate of 95 per cent. A total of 180,226 individuals registered for the test out of which more than 40,000 candidates got qualified in the exam. The JEE Advanced result is determined by considering the scores obtained in both Paper 1 and Paper 2. This year, over 3500 students trained by PW educators, cleared the exam with flying colours and secured seats in top technical colleges. More than 10 PW students scored ranks under AIR 500, while over 30 PW students scored under AIR 1000 and more than 50 PW students secured ranks under AIR 2000.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Goes on Sale in India Starting June 20; Details.

As part of PW's comprehensive support program for students, faculty members have been readily available to answer doubts through the doubt engine and to provide lecture and test planners, along with daily practice tests that feature video solutions as well. PW's commitment to providing accessible and cost-effective education of the highest standards has significantly benefited students preparing for JEE Advanced 2023.

Alakh Pandey, CEO and Founder of Physics Wallah said, "We take immense pride in the remarkable achievements of our students in the JEE Advanced 2023 examination. We take great pride in expanding the accessible market for test preparation and breaking down barriers that previously hindered students from pursuing competitive exams. At PW, we have successfully opened doors to students who previously faced financial or logistical constraints, making it possible for them to participate and prepare for these exams. The exceptional results attained by our JEE Advanced batches serve as a testament to the effectiveness of our educational approach, which prioritizes creating meaningful learning experiences. As a company, we remain dedicated to delivering outstanding learning outcomes, continuously innovating our content delivery methods, and empowering our students across all test preparation domains to achieve remarkable success."

In addition to the outstanding results achieved by PW students in the JEE Advanced 2023, PW continues to transform the landscape of education in India. The platform's innovative approach to teaching and learning has not only empowered students with knowledge but also fostered a deep understanding of the subjects. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a team of experienced educators, Physics Wallah has created a dynamic and engaging learning environment that transcends geographical barriers.

Physics Wallah (PW), a leading ed-tech player in India, is transforming the traditional approach to competitive exam coaching. As India's 101st unicorn, PW has successfully prepared students for a wide range of competitive exams, including GATE, UPSC, CDS, SSC, Railways, Banking, CTET, CAT, and CA. In addition to its exam preparation courses, PW has expanded its offerings to include post-graduate programs and PW Skills, which focuses on career development and upskilling. Students can choose from a variety of online courses, both free and paid. Furthermore, PW extends its coaching services beyond the virtual realm by providing offline and hybrid coaching options through its 60 Vidyapeeth centres located throughout India. One of the key strengths of PW lies in its extensive educational content, which is available in nine different languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, and Gujarati. This diversity enables students from various linguistic backgrounds to access high-quality educational resources.PW has garnered a significant following, with over 23 million subscribers spread across 48 YouTube channels. Moreover, its mobile app has been downloaded more than 10 million times and boasts a 4.5 rating on the Google Play Store.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)