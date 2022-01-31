New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI/PR Newswire): The 8th International IIHM Young Chef Olympiad is back with a bang and that was evident at the glamorous and grand online Opening Ceremony on the evening of January 30, 2022.

A continuation of last year's immensely successful season, YCO22 Opening Ceremony conveyed the same excitement, enthusiasm, glamour and spirit of the International Young Chef Olympiad on the virtual platform as its offline predecessors.

The World's Biggest Virtual Culinary Battle, organised by the International Hospitality Council and hosted by the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) and the International Hospitality Council (IHC) London, will have over 50 countries participating and 40 of the world's most talented young chefs, before 176 cameras, with 200 iconic chef judges and 150 hospitality stalwarts sharing their views.

The YCO 2022 virtual webcast is completely being controlled from the IIHM Kolkata Global Campus in Salt Lake. This technically advanced and equipped campus has become the headquarter of the culinary heats this year; with the entire technical team geared up to organise and support this massive event through a complex system of web connectivity through seven days. The Opening Ceremony kicked off from the YCO Global Studio at the Global Campus from where the YCO participants, mentors, judges, students and all well-wishers from across the world were connected on the same platform at the same time.

The Opening Ceremony commenced with the introduction of the 50 countries participating with their young chef and mentor representatives. The spirit of the Young Chef Olympiad is held high at the YCO 2022, as this Culinary competition sets an example across the world as far as educational technologies are concerned. "We feel proud to be able to organise YCO 2022 through these difficult times. Being able to host this huge competition is a celebration of the spirit of the Young Chef Olympiad. YCO has revolutionised educational technologies in the Culinary Arts. Thanks to the YCO and team and technological advancement, YCO 22 is going to be one of the biggest in scale in so many years with such huge participation from all quarters of the hospitality and culinary world," said Dr Suborno Bose, the CEO of the International Hospitality Council and Chairman of IIHM.

"Over 176 cameras placed across the world in over 40 countries day and night, monitoring everything, checking everything. All minute details while every judge's eyes will be on them. I am used to cameras but YCO is a battle of cameras. Nothing can stop excellence in hospitality, excellence in culinary arts and YCO stands testament to that resolve," said Padma Shri Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Principal Judge of YCO.

"YCO has shown to us that we can conquer the unpredictable. Dr Bose and his team have shown 'light' in an age that has been full of darkness. YCO has created hope for the Youth of the world. This competition is about uniting the world and the youth of the world through hospitality and the culinary arts," said Prof David Foskett, the Chairman of IHC and the Chairman of the Jury of YCO 2021.

"The fact that YCO22 is happening is purely perseverance and magic that technology can do. I am super excited for everyone across the world. This is a true celebration of people who believe in the magic of food," said celebrity chef Ranveer Brar.

The Opening Ceremony further showcased the unveiling of the winner's trophy by Dr Suborno Bose and also unfurling of the Young Chef Olympiad flag. Against the backdrop of the YCO anthem, mentors and judges took the YCO oath on the online platform. This officially announced the opening of the 8th International IIHM Young Chef Olympiad that will be followed by six days of nail-biting competition.

Opening Ceremony can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SmpUmFnrFTg

IIHM (International Institute of Hotel Management) is the largest chain of premier hospitality and hotel management schools across India that started its journey in 1994 at Kolkata. IIHM is a part of Indismart Group, the conglomerate that operates Indismart Hotels. IIHM campuses are located across eleven National and International cities with the associate institute IAM-IHM located in Kolkata, and Guwahati. Students passing out of IIHM are armed with an international degree from the University of West London and equipped with global hospitality skills that enable easy placements in any hospitality brand across the world. IIHM is dedicated to its pursuit of excellence in teaching and placements. Real time experience is the key to success in hospitality and that makes the institute popular. In recent years, IIHM has been instrumental in organizing the Worlds biggest Culinary Olympiad Young Chef Olympiad, with participation of over 50 countries, a unique idea and initiative inviting young culinary talents across the world. It has MOU's with over 50 countries for student and faculty exchange bringing the best of education for its students from around the World.

The institute has bagged several prestigious awards in the past 24 years. The list includes the Best Education Brand Award from Economic Times consecutively in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. It was also featured in Forbes Magazine as Great Indian Institute and Great Place to Study consecutively in the year 2018 - 2019 and 2019 - 2020. IIHM was also awarded as one among the World's Greatest Brands & Leaders 2015-16 by URS International (IMEA - Process Reviewer PriceWaterhouseCoopers PL) and also received the Best Institute in Hospitality Education 2017 Award by Assocham from Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Hon'ble Minister of State for HRD (Higher Education), Govt. of India.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1736831/Opening_Ceremony_Pic.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1572818/IIHM_Logo.jpg

