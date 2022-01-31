The work-from-home attitude literally made people so comfortable that they chose to opt for comfy pyjamas or co-ord sets to spend the entire day working with simply keeping their cameras off. While the majority of the workforce was inclined to this method(rightfully so), there has definitely been a certain segment that still believed in dressing appropriately before sitting to work. Consequently, many brands emerged to yield casual workwear to suit the current prerequisites, among which PowerSutra is one that stole the highlights with its casual yet powerful corporate attires.

Founded by Pooja M, PowerSutra embraced working in comfort and style with a plethora of its designs. Among the most desirable ones, stood out a few, that will definitely make you want to dress up before you continue your work-from-home regimen. These entail:

Navy Blue Check Cotton Dress

With this very snug and breezy cotton ensemble, your daily routine to attend back-to-back meetings and finish home chores together does not seem to be so difficult. Made with 100% cotton fabric, this outfit by PowerSutra is perfect to show the effortless styling aptitude you have in every meeting you organize. Since work from home seems to be becoming the new normal, it is about time that you too upgrade your wardrobe with professional essentials.

Red Printed Cotton Playsuit

In case your morning happened on the wrong side of the bed and you have only 10 minutes to gear up for that Zoom call, then the easiest option is to throw on a Play Suit and tie your hair in a bun. Simple yet chic, it gets you ready in the blink of an eye. This Red Printed Playsuit by PowerSutra definitely gives you the option to show a very subtle fashion sense even while you are inside the four walls of your home.

Mustard Yellow Cotton Tiered Dress

Do you too not want to go over-the-top with your dressing while working from behind the screens but also want to not just laze around? Well, then PowerSutra’s Mustard Yellow Tiered Dress is the best that you can opt for. The dress alone can do wonders, and if you want to amp it up a little, then dainty jewelry will do the trick. Manufactured with 100% cotton breathable fabric, the dress offers ample comfort and leaves no chance to scream brilliance.

Lemon Yellow Cotton Linen Halter Neck Top With Yellow Checkered Shorts

Undeniably, shorts are the best form of clothing when it comes to staying at home. Then why not get yourself an outfit that has a pair of shorts with a cute and snug top complimenting your mood and routine just perfectly. PowerSutra understands that work-from-home can get tiring and so your outfit should give you space to stretch, and therefore this ensemble is the sheer definition of an ideal outfit WFH, a quick chore run, or for when your friends drop by unannounced.

Sky Blue Check Cotton Culottes Co-Ord

Co-ords have been in trend for the longest time now. While you cannot utilize all the fancy sets you bought for your office, this Sky Blue Check Culottes Co-Ord by PowerSutra lets you channel the fashion impresario within you. It makes sure that while you make that typical transition from bed to laptop, your comfort isn’t compromised at any place or any time. It is elegant enough to be meeting ready and comfortable enough to wear all day long.

It is about time that you make use of this season of being locked at home and refine your closet with PowerSutra in a way that would definitely surprise your colleagues with some dramatic styles that they're probably not used to seeing on you.