Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 14: OVO Farm, One of India's most advanced egg-producing companies, is leading the charge to disrupt the Indian egg industry with its product and process innovation in order to bring trust and transparency for the benefit of customers. The Egg Major just debuted its distinctive blockchain technology, which makes it possible to trace eggs at every point along the production chain, from the farm to the final consumer. High-quality, fresh, and hygienic eggs are provided by OVO Farm under the banner brand "KENKO", and the products' authenticity can be verified by scanning the QR code that is available on each product.

Samarendra Mishra, Co-founder & Director of OVO Farm, commented on the motivation behind the use of blockchain technology, saying, "Through our blockchain technology we want to ensure quality and make sure that the proper items are reaching to our clients. Every one of our items has a special scan code on the label that provides details on the product's journey from the manufacturing facility till it reaches the buyer. The objective of OVO Farm is to produce and provide fresh, sanitary, and nutrient-rich eggs for a healthy community."

Through a QR code on the package, customers can access this data and learn specifics about the farm where the product was grown, the day it was processed, how it was packaged, and how it was transported.

In boxes of 6, 10, and 20 eggs, KENKO, the company's signature brand, offers goods from six different kinds, including Hi-Pro, Brown, Immuno, MoreOVOr, and On-Day. Each of its products, which come directly from the farm with no human intervention, has a special nutritional worth of its own.

OVO Farm recently opened KENKO AGSTRA, a one-of-a-kind flagship store that is Odisha's first unique egg store that provides consumers with a variety of wholesome eggs as well as other products, directly from the farm. In the near future, the company intends to open locations in each neighbourhood of Bhubaneswar. Consumers can purchase KENKO products in Bhubaneswar and Kolkata through a vast network of retail establishments, including general trade retail units and modern trade stores, in addition to the exclusive store. In addition, a number of e-commerce websites offer the products, allowing customers to place online orders.

OVO Farm has twenty years of experience producing high-quality eggs, making it an authority in the field. The farm currently produces one million eggs per day in its three Balangir-based units. The eggs from OVO Farm, which is well-known for its high-quality goods, have been continuously shipped to nations all over the world, including those in Africa and the Middle East.

