Mumbai/ Navi Mumbai/ Thane (Maharashtra) [India], June 12: Oxyfresh Homes is a unique and well-planned community lifestyle with keen focus on superior design functionalities and luxury lifestyle experiences. Nestled within the greenery of Upper Kharghar and weaved for a holistic lifestyle solution, the 7.5 acres gated community provides the "Best of both worlds". As the name suggests Oxyfresh is the first-ever township in the region that is inspired by healthy living. The project provides access to an eco-friendly lifestyle with plush amenities. Upper Kharghar emerges as popular choice amongst home buyers for Gated Community Residences.

Oxyfresh Homes has just the right blend of unparalleled lifestyle and nature's serenity at one place. It offers beautiful landscaped greens and 40+ fantastic amenities that are spread across the podium and rooftop; these amenities include the clubhouse, the sky lounge for Senior Citizens, lush green party lawn, aqua blue swimming pool, mini theatre amongst a host of others. With bookings done by over 1000 happy families, and with possessions given to more than 300 families, the gated community continues to garner burgeoning demand from discerning families across Mumbai.

Navi Mumbai is rewriting the residential growth story at its best. With its ultramodern architecture interlacing sustainable infrastructure, the city embodies the perfect blend of living amidst nature & future. While it's present connectivity & conveniences are significantly shortening the distances, its future developments are poised to bring the entire world closer than ever. Charting the path of city's shining tomorrow, upcoming mega infrastructure projects like Navi Mumbai International Airport, Mumbai Trans - Harbour Link, Navi Mumbai Metro, Navi Mumbai Corporate Park, Navi Mumbai Coastal Road and few more forward-looking projects.

Upper Kharghar, being the privileged neighbor of ever-bustling Kharghar, stands to benefit immensely from the upcoming mega infrastructure projects in Navi Mumbai. Following the footsteps of its well-developed neighborhood - Kharghar, Upper Kharghar is emerging as one-of-the-most sought-after destination for living, working and investing. With major infrastructure projects coming around the region, the demand for residential & commercial developments at Upper Kharghar is scaling up tremendously due to improved connectivity, enhanced transportation, rising business & employment opportunities and superior civic facilities, contributing massively to the region's development and prosperity. Today Upper Kharghar is shaping up as a meticulously planned location with wide roads, connected highways, local railway and metro network, modern social infrastructure, urban-chic lifestyle, world-class education and healthcare centers, which is changing the face of it. The region's strategic location in the neighborhood of Kharghar and its potential for growth has attracted significant investments in various sectors. As a result, several mega infrastructure projects are in the pipeline, aiming to transform not only Navi Mumbai but will directly impact in transforming the social and economic scenario of Upper Kharghar significantly.

Upper Kharghar region has recently made significant strides with choicest gated communities planned in the region. The demand has propelled because of its excellent access to Mumbai, Thane & Pune through the Old Mumbai Pune Highway and Sion Panvel Highway. With upcoming Metro network the locality will see a phenomenal boost in property prices of the community developments which are available at most lucrative prices as of now.

https://codenameoxy-2.com/

Today Global Developers, The renowned real estate group of Navi Mumbai, envisages the true potential of Upper Kharghar. With its big vision of qualitative living for all, the group is leaping forward with numerous residential projects across Navi Mumbai and prime locations of Upper Kharghar. Presently, the group is developing & designing an ideal neighborhood at the thoughtfully created Oxy Fresh Homes. According to Bhavesh Shah, the director of Today Global Developers & promoter of Oxy Fresh Homes, "We envisioned a brand that will go many extra miles to ensure unparalleled customer experience. Therefore we designed communities that held Safety, Security & Convenience as utmost priorities." Today is the right time to live and grow at Upper Kharghar. Today is the best choice for those who see beyond the ordinary.

MAHARERA NO. P52000020292 (PHASE-1) | MAHARERA NO. P520000201559 (PHASE-2)

Available at maharera.mahaonline.gov.in

