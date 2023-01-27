New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI/PNN): It's the time to paint the town red as the season of love, romance and adoration is here to add warmth to the hearts of people. In the first of its own, India's favourite gifting portal chooses to celebrate heart to heart connections this season of the Valentine. It is all about celebrating heart to heart connections that the brand wishes to promote this Valentine's Day!

In an endeavour to make all your loved ones feel valued, OyeGifts is all set to celebrate every bond that matters this Valentine's Day. Unfolding the choicest range of a stunning collection of Valentine's Day gifts online, they are of the opinion that these gifts will strengthen bonds and relations with love in abundance.

Also Read | Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: From Polling to Results and Electrical Fight Between Left Front and BJP, Know Key Facts About State Polls Held in 2018.

Valentine's Day isn't about celebrating romance. It is like an all-encompassing celebration of love that the brand stresses on this year. Customers can easily send Valentine's Day gifts to all their loved ones in India including their parents, friends, family and everyone who matters in addition to their partners. For the perfect Valentine's Day surprises for the dear and near ones, find an assorted collection of Valentine's Day gifts online. The vastness of the range is such that there's sure to be something for everybody.

There's isn't one or two gifts that are available under the different categories. Rather, there are hundreds of gifts that are waiting to complement the love between different bonds. Customers can find drool-worthy hampers of chocolates, lip-smacking snacks, soothing greens, aromatic flowers, personalized gifts and more to make gifting an exciting affair. Let's take a quick look at the broad categorization of Valentine's Day gifts that the brand made a launch recently:

Also Read | Woo Your Special One With the Most Thoughtful Valentine's Week Gifts Available on FNP.

* Valentines Day Gifts: From coffee mugs, to that of watches, to that of alluring perfumes this segment features it all.

* Valentines Flowers: Customers can pick different flowers in distinctive shades and varieties to surprise their loved ones in India.

* Valentines Cake: Yummy cakes in mouth-watering flavours have been especially baked for the special occasion.

* Valentine Chocolates: Chocolates in a wide variety have been done in distinctive arrangements that are simply stunning.

* Valentine Roses: Since Valentine's Day gifting can never be complete without roses, therefore, you can find the widest collection of roses online for the occasion.

* Romantic Gifts: Customers can get all lovey dovey this Valentine's Day with romantic gifts online that are perfect for rekindling love and romance.

* Personalized Gifts: Add a personal touch to different gift items that are open for customization as you celebrate relationships this Valentine's Day.

* Valentine Plants: Celebrate love in an eco-friendly manner with soothing green plants that come in decorative pots and jars.

* Express Gifts: This segment of gifts features gifts that are under the express delivery of Valentine's Day gifts online.

On being asked about the introduction of this latest addition of assorted Valentine's Day gifts online, Dhirendra Tiwari, CEO at OyeGifts stated, ''We are extremely glad and delighted to make the introduction. Every occasion brings forth the opportunity to impress the precious people. We believe that gifts are the best way to do so. We have brought forth a curated collection of Valentine's Day gifts online that will not only melt our customer's hearts, but also they will prefer sending such skillfully packed gifts to their loved ones in India. The gifts are of different price range that will never burn a hole in the pockets. The customers can easily choose gifts as per their budgetary requirements. It is only the customer's faith and trust in our brand which helps us offer quality services and bring forth such additions to put it precisely.''

OyeGifts is extremely hopeful that it is going to be a season of massive purchases as customers decide to celebrate love this Valentine's Day with those that matter!

OyeGifts, a pioneer of the gifts industry, has flourished in the Indian market with its unique range of gifts (Flowers, Cakes, Chocolates, Personalized Gifts, Combos), and special moments that cannot be expressed in words. With Valentine's Day just around the corner, OyeGifts has launched its new collection for the occasion. And all the Valentines gifts from its exclusive collection are best to celebrate the occasion of love.

Address & Contact

B-68 Mahavir Enclave Dwarka,

New Delhi, Delhi 110045

Email: support@oyegifts.com

Phone: +91 - 8010997070

Website: https://www.oyegifts.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oyegifts.online

Twitter: https://twitter.com/oyegifts

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)