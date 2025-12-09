New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Ozonetel, an industry-leading provider of the unified customer experience intelligence platform oneCXi, has entered into a strategic collaboration with Locobuzz, an enterprise leader in digital customer experience management with AI at the core.

This partnership brings together Ozonetel's AI-first Omnichannel CCaaS platform with Locobuzz's social AI-powered CX stack - creating a CX singularity where social, digital, and voice journeys converge across the complete customer lifecycle.

According to company information, as digital adoption accelerates, brands across retail, e-commerce, BFSI, telecom, and hospitality are prioritizing unified customer journeys across social, digital, and voice. Fragmented CX slows engagement and limits opportunity, while on the other hand, integrated platforms like the Ozonetel-Locobuzz ecosystem deliver stronger interactions, faster resolutions, and deeper personalization.

This partnership is the first to solve CX fragmentation end-to-end, bringing every touchpoint into one unified agent workspace. Social conversations, digital interactions, and voice calls converge with full customer context, creating seamless, intelligence-led engagement that boosts conversions, speeds resolutions, and strengthens retention.

Leading brands including Axis Bank, HDB Financials, Toyota, and Dish TV already rely on both platforms. Together, the ecosystem now unlocks a new class of integrated CX outcomes for enterprises of all sizes.

Enterprises choosing unified CX orchestration over multi-tool stacks see measurable operational and financial gains.

* Lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)Brands can reduce 20-30% cost in software, integrations, and maintenance by bringing together voice, digital, and social stacks in a single, connected hub. * Higher Agent Productivity & Lower Resolution CostsUnified workspaces boost agent efficiency by 12-25% and reduce cost per resolution by 8-15% through complete context and zero channel switching. * Faster Response & Higher CSATIntegrated journeys deliver up to 30% faster responses and 10-15% higher satisfaction as context stays intact across touchpoints. * Higher Conversion & RetentionConsistent, connected interactions drive up to 20% higher conversions and as much as 25% stronger retention.

The integration is designed to transform the way brands manage end-to-end customer experience with:

1. One Workspace, All Channels: Voice calls, social comments, WhatsApp messages, chats, and emails land in one unified console. Agents get complete customer context before responding, reducing effort for both sides.2. Unified Customer Journey: Customers move seamlessly from voice to digital to social channels without losing context, enabling smarter and data-driven next actions.3. One Intelligence Layer: AI synthesizes millions of conversations, behavioral signals, and social insights in real time. Agents receive recommendations, summaries, sentiment intelligence, and cues that guide every interaction like a CX Copilot.4. One Source of Truth for All Teams: Marketing, Sales, Support, and Product operate with shared insights and shared context. Every team sees the same customer history, improving personalization, coordination, and lifecycle management.

According to company information, together, Locobuzz and Ozonetel are set to disrupt a market already growing at 17.4% CAGR and projected to reach $150 billion globally by 2030- laying the foundation for the next era of CX, defined by intelligence, seamless integration, and measurable business outcomes. The collaboration will continue to advance AI, smart automation, and lifecycle orchestration, enabling enterprises to deliver greater value to their customers.

"Brands today want more than just multi-channel presence - they want continuity, context, and intelligence across every interaction. Our collaboration with Locobuzz brings the power of unified social, digital, and voice journeys to the forefront. By embedding Ozonetel's CCaaS capabilities within the Locobuzz platform, we are giving enterprises a single, intelligent workspace for managing the entire customer lifecycle. This is a major step toward creating a truly unified customer experience ecosyste," said Atul Sharma, Co-founder & CEO, Ozonetel

"Great CX isn't complicated. Show up at the right moment, understand the full story, and respond with intent. This partnership scales that simplicity across every touchpoint. With Locobuzz powering the intelligence layer and Ozonetel adding the voice layer, brands finally get a single, unified engine that delivers smooth, connected, high-impact experiences without the usual fragmentation," said Vishal Agarawal, Co-founder & CEO, Locobuzz

According to comany information, Ozonetel is an industry-leading provider of unified customer experience intelligence platform (oneCXi) that helps enterprises engage, convert, and retain customers, at scale. Locobuzz is an AI-powered CX platform that unifies social, digital, reviews, messaging, and automation into one intelligent engine that helps brands listen deeper, respond faster, and build relationships at scale. (ANI)

