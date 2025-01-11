VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 11: Pacific Holiday World, a leader in the travel and hospitality industry, has cemented its position as a trusted and innovative brand with two prestigious awards in December 2024. Recognized as "India's Most Trusted Hospitality Brand 2024" at the Atal Achievement Awards and honored as "Excellent Service Provider of the Year" at the Global Brand of the Year Awards, the company has once again showcased its dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction.

India's Most Trusted Hospitality Brand 2024

The Atal Achievement Awards 2024, hosted by Topnotch Foundation on 19th December, was a glittering event celebrating leaders across industries. The event was telecast by Aaj Tak and India News, reaching millions of viewers across the country.

The highlight of the show, Kajal Aggarwal (Actress) and Tokhan Sahu (Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Govt. of India) presented the award to the CEO and Founder of The Pacific Holiday World, Rehan Akhtar.

Receiving this accolade highlighted Pacific Holiday World's stellar reputation for providing exceptional travel experiences. Speaking at the event, Rehan Akhtar expressed his gratitude, emphasizing the company's mission to transform vacations into unforgettable memories.

Excellent Service Provider of the Year

Just days later, on 21st December, Pacific Holiday World was recognized as the "Excellent Service Provider of the Year" at the Global Brand of the Year Awards 2024, powered by My Brand Better. Telecast by Zee Business and News 24, this prestigious event celebrated global leaders excelling in various sectors.

The award was presented by notable personalities, including Dr. L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Sangam Lal Gupta.

Accepting the award, Rehan Akhtar reflected on Pacific Holiday World's journey and its commitment to providing extraordinary vacations.

A Vision Ahead

Rehan Akhtar's leadership has been instrumental in driving Pacific Holiday World to the pinnacle of success. With a vision rooted in making vacations accessible, memorable, and luxurious, he has redefined hospitality in India.

Speaking about these achievements, Akhtar said:"These awards are a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust our members place in us. At Pacific Holiday World, we don't just create vacations; we create experiences that stay with you forever."

The Atal Achievement and Global Brand of the Year Awards are not just honors but milestones that underscore Pacific Holiday World's journey of excellence. The company's dedication to innovation, transparency, and customer satisfaction continues to set it apart in the competitive hospitality industry.

With over 30 years of experience offering luxurious holiday packages and an ever-expanding global footprint, Pacific Holiday World remains a trusted partner for thousands of families seeking unforgettable vacations.

As 2024 ends on a high note, Pacific Holiday World reaffirms its commitment to being a trusted travel companion, delivering unparalleled experiences that turn vacations into cherished memories.

