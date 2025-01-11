Makaravilakku is the annual commemoration that is known as the most important observance at the Sabarimala Temple. It marks the lighting of the auspicious light - which is known as Makara Jyoti - that can be witnessed from the Sabarimala temple. Makaravilakku 2025 will be observed on January 14. This annual commemoration is witnessed by millions of people across the country and people often plan their visit to the Sabarimala to witness this auspicious event. Those who cannot come to the event often watch the Makaravilakku lighting online through Makara Jyoti 2025 live streams and Makaravilakku broadcasts. As we prepare to celebrate Makaravilakku 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, the significance of this day and how to mark it. Sabarimala Festival Calendar 2024-25: Mandala-Makaravilakku Dates, Pilgrimage Schedule, Rituals, Sabarimala Temple Hours and Important Guidelines for Devotees To Know.

When is Makaravilakku 2025? Importance of Makara Jyothi

Makaravilakku 2025 will be celebrated on January 14. The celebration is marked by the lighting of an auspicious diya - which is known as Makara Jyoti - which is visible from the Sabarimala temple. The diya is lit in the evening, around sunset and people believe that watching this light, which almost appears like a star in the sky, will help bring love, light and happiness to one and all. The Makaravilakku is lit between 6pm and 7pm, when they can see the Makara star or Makara Jyoti. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

Makaravilakku Significance

Makaravilakku festival is held on Sankranti day at the Sabarimala Temple. It is the way of celebrating the sun’s entry into the Capricorn sign, by the people of Kerala. Makaravilakku is part of a religious ritual that was practised since the past by the Malayaraya tribe who are believed to be the descendants of Malayaman Kaari in the forest of Ponnambalamedu. It is estimated that an average of half a million people travel to Sabarimala every year to witness the Makara Vilakku.

The lighting of Makaravilakku is believed to be an immensely important observance that helps spread the light and hope for a better tomorrow. The festival also includes the Thiruvabharanam (sacred ornaments of the deity Ayyappan) procession and a congregation at the hill shrine of Sabarimala. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Makaravilakku.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2025 02:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).