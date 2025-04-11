VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11: Paramatrix Technologies Limited (NSE: PARAMATRIX), a distinguished provider of cutting-edge enterprise software solutions and comprehensive IT services, has announced the receipt of a significant service order valued at Rs11.18 Cr from one of the Leading Rating Agency of India.

Under this prestigious engagement, Paramatrix Technologies will deliver application development and maintenance services for multiple mission-critical applications managed by Agency. The scope of work is governed by a master service contract and spans a duration of three years, commencing April 2025 through March 2028.

This new engagement underscores company's capabilities in delivering high-quality, reliable, and scalable digital solutions tailored to the needs of India's top institutions. It further consolidates the company's market position as a trusted technology partner in the financial services and credit rating industry.

With a strong emphasis on innovation and client-centric delivery, Paramatrix Technologies continues to expand its footprint across critical verticals through impactful and enduring technology alliances.

Commenting on this development, Mukesh Thumar, Founder, MD & CEO of Paramatrix Technologies Limited said: "This win is a strong validation of the trust industry leaders place in our capabilities. Partnering on a project of this scale is a significant moment for us, reflecting our progress in delivering complex, business-critical solutions that make a real impact. We're fully geared up to bring our best to the table and see this collaboration as a key milestone in our growth journey. Looking ahead, we remain committed to strengthening our footprint in the financial technology space and continue investing in talent, tools, and innovation to empower our clients in an increasingly digital-first world."

