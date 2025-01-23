Parijat Industries

New Delhi [India], January 23: Parijat Industries, a leading name in the agrochemical sector, has been honoured with 3 prestigious awards at the 2025 Pesticides Manufacturers and Formulators Association of India (PMFAI) Awards held in Dubai on January 21. The PMFAI Awards are a benchmark of excellence in the agrochemical sector, honouring those who exhibit exceptional innovation, sustainability, and community impact. The selection criteria included sustained business performance, adoption of cutting-edge technologies, and contributions to advancing India's global presence in the sector. This award places Parijat alongside previous recipients who have significantly influenced the industry's evolution.

Also Read | 'It's False': Remo D'Souza's Wife Lizelle D'Souza Denies Reports of Death Threats, Reveals Receiving Spam Emails on Their Company ID Regarding Something Else.

Parijat was conferred with the Global Indian Company of the Year (Large Scale) award. This accolade acknowledges its remarkable growth trajectory, innovation, and operational excellence in the global agrochemical industry. In addition, the company received the Social Responsibility Excellence Award for its outstanding commitment to sustainability and community welfare. Parijat's flagship initiatives, conducted under the Parijat Urja Chakra (PUC) program, focus on critical areas such as education, environmental conservation, healthcare, and rural development. Notable efforts include the Falwan tree-planting campaign in partnership with Plantology and projects aimed at enhancing sanitation and healthcare facilities in underserved communities.

The evening also celebrated Shivraj Anand, CEO - International Business, who was named the Emerging Leader of the Year. His leadership has been pivotal in steering Parijat's growth across international markets. The recognition highlights his strategic acumen, innovative vision, and ability to navigate complex global market landscapes.

Also Read | Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Check Out Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Other Team India Players’ Performances After Their Comeback in Domestic Cricket Tournament.

Shivraj Anand, CEO - International Business stated, "We are deeply honoured to receive these prestigious awards form the PMFAI. These recognitions are a testament to the dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment of our entire team. We will continue to strive for excellence and remain at the forefront of innovation in the agrochemical sector."

Private Limited, is dedicated to advancing agricultural practices through innovation, research, and community support. With a focus on sustainable development and farmer welfare, Parijat Industries continues to lead initiatives that enhance agricultural productivity and safety. It is a fully integrated technical to final branded formulations manufacturing agrochemical company with an advanced R&D-based integrated crop protection company manufacturing active ingredients and formulations and selling under its propriety brands in India and in the international market.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Parijat Industries. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)