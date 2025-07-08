By Naveen Kapoor

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): In the wake of the recent tragic crash involving an Air India aircraft at Ahmedabad Airport, concerns over aviation safety in India have surged. The incident, which resulted in multiple casualties and injuries, has prompted authorities and government officials to undertake urgent reviews of the country's aviation safety protocols.

Also Read | South Asia Women Are Aging Faster Than Peers in Europe, US.

Sources indicate that on Wednesday, a full-day session will be convened by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture to deliberate specifically on issues related to aviation safety and security. The committee, led by JD(U) Member of Parliament Sanjay Jha, has called for this high-level meeting to assess the current safety landscape, especially in light of the recent spate of incidents involving various airlines and airports across India.

The meeting will bring together a wide panel of key stakeholders, including members of both Houses of Parliament, officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the regulatory authority overseeing civil aviation safety standards, as well as the Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and senior officials from the Airports Authority of India (AAI). They will provide insights into infrastructure and operational challenges across the sector.

Also Read | When Is India vs England 3rd Test 2025? What Is India’s Win-Loss Record at Lord’s? Has India Made Any Change To Its Squad? All Questions Answered!.

In addition to government representatives, the meeting will also feature top executives and safety officials from leading airlines such as Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa Air, and others, along with representatives from private airport operators, including the Adani and GMR groups, who manage several major airports in India. The purpose of the session is to facilitate a comprehensive discussion on recent safety lapses, review existing policies, and explore necessary reforms to prevent future accidents.

India's aviation sector, one of the fastest-growing in the world, transports over 400 million passengers annually. However, rapid expansion has often outpaced safety infrastructure, raising concerns about compliance, maintenance standards, and operational oversight.

Several incidents involving emergency landings, diversions, runway skids, bomb hoax calls, and other technical issues have been reported in recent weeks. ANI has learned that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has submitted its initial report on the Air India AI-171 Ahmedabad crash to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

India's civil aviation safety standards have come under increased scrutiny, especially after concerns were raised by international bodies such as the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regarding India's adherence to global safety norms. In response, the DGCA has initiated multiple audits of both airlines and airport facilities.

Facilities at many airports, particularly smaller regional ones, require upgrades to outdated technology and improvements in emergency response capabilities. Work is already underway to enhance navigation systems, runway lighting, and air traffic control operations.

The upcoming parliamentary meeting underscores the government's commitment to strengthening aviation safety. Key discussion points are expected to include the implementation of stricter maintenance and inspection regimes and a comprehensive review of current safety protocols.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration has previously announced plans to invest over Rs 1 lakh crore in the development of new airports and the upgrading of existing infrastructure over the next five years. This meeting reflects a renewed focus on ensuring that safety remains a top priority amid rapid sector growth.

As India seeks to solidify its position as a major global aviation hub, ensuring the safety of passengers and crew remains paramount. The outcomes of Wednesday's high-level meeting will be critical in bolstering passenger confidence and strengthening oversight across the aviation sector. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)