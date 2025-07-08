India created history and rewrote record books after clinching the IND vs ENG 2nd Test at Edgbaston in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 against hosts England, to draw the series level at 1-1, after losing the Leeds encounter. Shubman Gill led from the front with the bat first, and then as a captain, ensuring India won its first-ever Test in Birmingham, and thus drawing the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, 1-1, setting up the remainder of the series perfectly. The action will now shift to the Mecca of Cricket, Lord's, for the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025, making the contest even more titillating. IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025: Will England’s ‘Bazball’ Template Change at Lord’s?.

When Is India vs England 3rd Test 2025?

The IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 begins on July 10, 2025, and will take place at the Mecca of Cricket, Lord's in London. The India vs England third Test will commence at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) for all five days, unless match officials decide on an early start due to time loss.

What Is India's Win-Loss Record at Lord's?

India's win-loss record at Lord's in London is not the most promising; however, their recent results suggest otherwise. Out of 19 Tests, the India national cricket team have won three, lost 12, while drawing four. In their last five Tests, India have won two and drawn one, which might give some respite to fans for a positive outcome. IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025: England Seek Lively Lord’s Pitch As Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson Return Against India.

Has India Made Any Change To Its Squad?

Indian management or the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) have not made any changes to the touring India's 18-member squad for the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.

The third IND vs ENG Test 2025 is crucial for both teams, with the winner heading into an eight-day break with a 2-1 lead in the five-match series, which is important for both nations, keeping in mind ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 points up for grabs. The fourth and fifth Tests will be played on July 23 at Old Trafford and on July 31 at the Oval, respectively.

