New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Lok Sabha on Monday approved the Finance Bill 2023 which had an amendment from the bill approved by the House last week.

The bill with an amendment moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was passed earlier in the day by Rajya Sabha.

The bill was passed amid ruckus in the two Houses over opposition demand for a JPC on Adani issue.

The change related to Securities Transaction Tax levied on sale of options trading.

The government had said earlier that there was an inadvertent mistake in the STT charges on options.

"The rate intended was 0.0625 as against present rate of 0.05," the government had said.

The bill had hiked STT on futures trading from 0.017 per cent to 0.021 per cent.

Lok Sabha had passed the Finance Bill 2023 with 64 amendments on Friday amid din created by sloganeering by the Opposition parliamentarians who continued with their demand of a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman tabled the tabled the Finance Bill after presenting the Union Budget 2023-24 on February 1. (ANI)

