Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 18: Artificial Intelligence is a game changer in businesses across genre, but it is yet to materially impact industrial sectors such as construction and agriculture machinery. Partsformachines.com is leading the introduction of AI in the industrial machinery sector with the launch of AI powered part and equipment search capability. With a newly opened office located in Rajasthan's Jaipur, the company's founders are focused on empowering their teams to take ownership of their work and embrace AI in everything they do.

PartsForMachines.com is focused on disrupting the industrial machinery parts and services space. The founders believe that the current approach to selling parts and services for industrial machinery is broken, and they are confident that their platform can offer a better way to support customers. PartsForMachines specializes in providing parts for heavy machinery, including diggers, excavators, and tractors. Beyond machinery parts, the company offers a comprehensive range of tools and equipment used in construction and agriculture, such as compressors, pressure washers, welding equipment, and wood and metal cutting tools. With a catalogue of over 100,000 products, PartsForMachines aims to become the one-stop shop to meet the diverse needs of customers across Europe.

Cofounder Abhimanyu Rao grew up in Udaipur and completed his graduation in Information Technology with Honors from the UK. With over 12 years of experience in the tech industry, Abhimanyu has been leading Platform and Operations at PartsForMachines since 2019. The other cofounder, Abhishek, brings more than 20 years of industry experience, having held various roles across major organizations. In early 2019, during a conversation, they identified a significant market gap and unmet demand for quality construction and agricultural equipment parts. While living in England, Abhishek saw an opportunity to better serve customers in Europe, and as someone with roots in India, he always wanted to contribute to India's development. This vision resonated with Abhimanyu as well, inspiring the shared mission behind PartsForMachines.

As cofounders, they bring domain expertise in operations, technology, business development, and finance to establish the optimal processes for the business. Over time, the team has refined these processes to manage all key areas effectively. For platform development, PartsForMachines collaborates with Owebest Technologies Private Limited, based in Jaipur, to leverage their technical expertise. Meanwhile, the in-house team oversees all aspects of running an ecommerce platform, including pricing, digital marketing, supplier engagement, and product management, ensuring these elements align well with the needs of the European marketplace.

PartsForMachines is constantly evolving, continually exploring new capabilities and ideas to enhance customer support. For its founders, the journey of disrupting a traditional industry is filled with constant challenges, yet these challenges are precisely what inspire them each day. This drive and commitment fuel their confidence that PartsForMachines is on the path to success.

With a beautifully renovated office in Rajasthan and an energetic team, PartsForMachines emphasizes empowering people to take ownership of their work. The company operates differently from traditional structures--employees understand their roles and responsibilities but enjoy the freedom to step out for coffee, go to the gym, or take breaks without being tied to their desks. This flexible approach fosters a strong sense of ownership, enabling everyone to work efficiently and actively contribute to the company's growth.

In sum, PartsForMachines is redefining the industrial machinery parts and services sector with a forward-thinking approach and an unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Led by founders with a shared vision and extensive industry expertise, the company is constantly evolving, adapting, and innovating to meet the diverse needs of its customers in Europe and beyond.

