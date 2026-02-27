VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 27: Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE), one of India's most trusted real estate developers, has announced the launch of 'The Vastion' at Hadapsar Annexe, an exclusive, low-density enclave comprising 25 luxury residences, including 13 villas and 12 villaments. Designed for discerning homebuyers seeking privacy, space, and nature-led living within a well-established urban ecosystem, the project marks a significant addition to Pune's evolving luxury landscape.

Conceptualised as a serene retreat integrated with nature, The Vastion is set within a mature mango orchard, where fully grown trees form an intrinsic part of the master planning. Select villas uniquely incorporate existing trees within their private garden, reinforcing the project's biophilic design philosophy. The residences are characterised by double-heighted living spaces that open onto private central gardens, creating a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor environments while maximising natural light and ventilation.

Each 4.5 BHK Villa at The Vastion features a generous 5,628 square feet of total usable space, offering homeowners an expansive living experience that goes far beyond traditional residential layouts.

The villaments present a unique hybrid format that combines the privacy of a villa with the structural advantages of an apartment. With usable areas ranging from 3,463 square feet to 3,812 square feet, the 4BHK residences offer configurations with either private gardens on lower levels or terraces on upper floors, catering to varied lifestyle preferences while maintaining low-density exclusivity.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Sumit Sapru, CEO, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, said, "The Vastion represents our vision of luxury living where scale, privacy and nature coexist seamlessly. Today's evolving homebuyer is seeking more than just a residence; they are looking for space, exclusivity, and a meaningful connection with their surroundings. With only 25 residences set within a mature orchard landscape, The Vastion offers a rare low-density proposition in Pune's growth corridor. This launch further strengthens our commitment to delivering design-led, future-ready developments that create enduring value for our customers."

The residences are priced from INR 4.70 crore onwards for villaments and INR 6.61 crore onwards for villas, positioning The Vastion firmly within Pune's premium luxury segment. With limited inventory and a boutique scale, the project is expected to attract affluent buyers seeking privacy, long-term value appreciation, and differentiated living experiences.

Strategically located at Hadapsar Annexe, the project enjoys seamless connectivity to key commercial and lifestyle hubs, including Hadapsar, Magarpatta IT Park, Amanora Park, and SP Infocity. It is in proximity to leading educational institutions, healthcare facilities, retail destinations, and established residential neighbourhoods. Upcoming infrastructure developments, such as the proposed four-tier double-decker flyover, ring road, and metro corridor, are expected to significantly enhance regional accessibility. Additionally, the proposed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje International Airport near Saswad is poised to further strengthen the micro-market's long-term growth potential.

With The Vastion, SPRE continues to deepen its presence in Pune's luxury residential market, reinforcing its commitment to quality construction, thoughtful design, and customer-centric innovation.

About Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE)

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate is a well-regarded, reputed player in the Indian real estate sector owing to its cutting-edge design innovation, construction quality, and architectural excellence. It constitutes a significant segment of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, an enormous multi-business conglomerate. The group has more than 160 years of legacy that bridges the earliest celebrated structures of India and the modern marvels. SPRE has made inroads into most Indian cities - Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Howrah and Kolkata - with a variety of developments, from luxury apartments and opulent residences to aspirational homes for mid-income homebuyers, as well as one of the largest mass housing projects in India.

