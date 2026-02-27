PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27: Patel Retail Limited (BSE: 544487 | NSE: PATELRMART), one of India's leading integrated retail and food processing companies and a prominent exporter of agricultural and food products, is pleased to announce that it has received export authorization for wheat flour and related products.

Also Read | Daisy Shah Defends Palaash Muchhal: Actress Calls Him 'Positive' Amid Cancelled Wedding to Smriti Mandhana and Legal Battle (Watch Video).

The authorization has been granted by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. With this approval, the Company is now authorized to export wheat flour and related products to its international customers across various global markets. This milestone further strengthens the company's export capabilities and reinforces its expanding global presence.

The development underscores the Company's strong export track record, robust manufacturing infrastructure, and unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest quality standards in compliance with international requirements.

Also Read | Stock Market Holiday: Will BSE and NSE Remain Closed on March 3 or March 4 for Holi 2026?.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Dhanji Patel, Chairman & Managing Director of Patel Retail Limited, expressed his delight, stating, "We are pleased to announce the receipt of export authorization, which marks a significant milestone for us and further reinforces our position as a reliable exporter from India. This achievement reflects our strong operational capabilities and the trust placed in us by the authorities. We remain committed to expanding our global footprint and consistently delivering high-quality products to customers worldwide."

Our Company continues to focus on strengthening its export business and contributing meaningfully to India's growing presence in the global food trade.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)