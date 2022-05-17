New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/ATK): Unified Brainz Celebrated the Success of Women leading by example with Glitz, Glamour & Glory on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8, 2022. The world witnessed the most awaited event "Women Leaders to look Up to in 2022" on digital grounds. This glorious ceremony saw the presence of some most sought-after lineup of women leaders who were featured from different walks of life sharing passion journey.

Armed with a pleasing personality, a positive outlook, a hardworking attitude and an aptitude for learning new things, Paula Orezi inhabits all the ingredients that make her a success. She is the author of a motivational poetry book titled: From Me to You and Co-Author of the #1 International Best Selling book: Experts & Influencers: Women's Empowerment Edition.

Paula candidly describes her teenage years as being a typical one that is usually riddled with struggles with self-identity and worth. She was constantly comparing herself to others and harbouring thoughts of not being good enough to be someone important in life. But she put such thoughts at bay and she recalls "I quickly learned that I was stuck with Me for all my life and I needed to be okay with that!" During her college days, she aspired to start her own business and tried to grab every opportunity she could.

Success did not come that easy, as Paula had to learn the process of building a website on her own and presenting herself to the world of her skills in order to partake in meaningful projects that would encourage bookings. She had to attend masterclasses to upgrade her public speaking skills, writing and coaching development. She remarks "Developing an online presence was challenging and still is because the internet is saturated with all kinds of things. I had to overcome a negative mindset of not being good enough to start my own business."

Paula describes her strengths as being a very organised person and learning from others in the same field. She keeps her head focused on the larger picture and on the WHY of starting a business which keeps her encouraged. She also feels that it's okay to fail along the way and in order to be a success she had to learn the power of using the word NO.

She gives an amazing strategy that keeps her work-life balance in sync. She assigns specific hours of each day dedicated to working on her business in 2-hour increments. She likes to keep her work easy by trying to reach small goals that will culminate into her ultimate goal of success. She tries to spend her weekends with the people who matter in her life and volunteerism. On a typical Saturday morning, Paula loves to work in a nice coffee shop brainstorming for her next business move or working on a current project.

She illuminates the strategies that women can adopt to achieve a distinguished role in their organisations-

1. Being open to learning more about the role you desire.2. Assertiveness in what you want to achieve in life and also setting your career goals.3. Persistence is the key to success.4. Focus on bringing more of your skills and creativity to the role that you desire. 5. Learn from the experience of others who held the same leadership role.

She defines her passion as "I want to brand myself as a change agent that brings value by helping to foster positive change. Creating influencers to influence. I have a passion to speak and help people get inspired to make a change that will create a positive and win-win outcome. It's about taking the approach of becoming a change agent which is the foundation for real positive impact to start occurring in communities. I take it one day at a time." To know more about Paula, check www.passionvista.com or to nominate email, info@passionvista.com

Paula takes inspiration from her mother and best friend who were instrumental in encouraging her when she started her business. Their compassion to serve others has become a driving force in her life and she wants to carry forward that legacy further. That's why her mantra is, she states "Success means arriving at the point of discovery of who I am meant to be in this world and actually making a difference! I feel fulfilled when I know that I am helping people to change their course in life towards their own dreams."

