New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): One97 Communications Limited on Monday informed the exchanges that its wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Payments Services has appointed S.R. Batliboi & Associates as its auditor.

The Statutory Auditors have not raised any concern or issue and in fact this is aligned with the holding company OCL’s appointment of S.R. Batliboi & Associates as its auditor.

Also Read | More Trouble for PSG! Amid Kylian Mbappe Contract Standoff, Neymar Informs Club of His Intention To Leave: Report.

As per the company’s filing, The Board of Directors of PPSL have noted their resignation and placed on record its appreciation to M/s Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP for their contribution.

PwC in its letter to the company wrote, “We understand that there has been a change of auditors at the holding company level. Consequently, keeping in mind your understandable practice to align the auditor of PPSL, being a material subsidiary, with the auditor of the holding company in order to bring in synergies and maintain consistency in the audit process of the Group, we hereby tender our resignation as the Statutory Auditors of PPSL.”

Also Read | La Liga 2023-24 Preview: New Season, New Name, but Same Teams Set To Challenge.

With this, S.R. Batliboi & Associates became the company’s official auditor from August 7.

Earlier in March, in an exchange filing, the company had informed that it will propose SRB as the new auditors after completion of the five year term of their current statutory auditors PwC to its shareholders for approval in upcoming AGM.

Under Section 139 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013, a listed company is recommended to rotate auditors after completion of a term of five years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)