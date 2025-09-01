VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 1: Peace Taekwondo Academy has once again demonstrated its growing strength on the international stage, as its athletes delivered an inspiring performance at the WT President's Cup (Oceania) and the Australian Open 2025, held in Gold Coast, Australia, from 14 to 17 August 2025.

Strong Contingent and Medal Tally

The Academy sent a strong contingent of nine athletes -- six women and three men -- to compete at the prestigious ranking events. Their determination and preparation bore fruit, with the team collectively winning seven medals, including one gold and six bronze medals across both tournaments.

This campaign not only reflected the strength of the Academy's training but also marked a proud achievement for India, further strengthening the nation's growing footprint in international Taekwondo.

Standout Performances

Nitesh Singh (Senior Male Under 63 kg): Claimed a historic gold medal at the Australian Open (G2 event). His victory adds valuable World Taekwondo ranking points and stands as a proud moment for India.

Shivansh Tyagi (Senior Male Under 80 kg): Earned bronze medals at both the WT President's Cup and the Australian Open.

Rodali Barua (Senior Female Under 73 kg): Secured bronze medals at both tournaments.

Margarette Maria Regi (Senior Female Under 67 kg): Also earned bronze medals at both competitions.

Indian Squad at the Event

Men's Team: Shivansh Tyagi, Nitesh Singh, Mohit Singh

Women's Team: Kashish Malik, Afreen Hyder, Zoya Khan, Sarwar Kaur, Rodali Barua, Margarette Maria Regi

While not all athletes returned with medals, their participation in these world-ranking competitions contributed to valuable experience, exposure, and ranking points -- elements vital for India's long-term presence in global Taekwondo.

Academy's Statement

Speaking on the achievement, a representative from Peace Taekwondo Academy said:

"The credit belongs first to our athletes, whose hard work, discipline, and resilience carried them to the podium. At the same time, their preparation was guided through a carefully designed training structure that focuses on physical conditioning, technical mastery, and mental strength.

Future Prospects

With a gold and multiple podium finishes at G-ranking tournaments, the Academy's athletes now stand to benefit from higher world rankings, opening doors to stronger seedings and opportunities at upcoming international championships. Beyond medals, the Academy hopes that this success will inspire aspiring Taekwondo practitioners across India to pursue the sport with passion and belief that global victories are within reach. Each international triumph stands as a victory for the nation.

About Peace Taekwondo Academy

Peace Taekwondo Academy is a leading centre for Taekwondo training and development in India, committed to nurturing athletes from grassroots to elite levels. With a structured approach that combines technical skill-building, physical conditioning, mental preparation, and international exposure, the Academy has consistently contributed to the growth of Taekwondo in the country.

Its mission is to empower athletes to compete with confidence on the global stage while carrying forward the values of discipline, resilience, and sportsmanship.

