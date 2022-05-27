Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): TeamLease HRtech, one of India's largest providers of payroll administration, benefits and human capital management, announced its collaboration with Pepe Jeans, on Monday.

"We take pride that Pepe Jeans has chosen TeamLease HRtech as its partner of choice to manage their payroll and benefits operations. Organizations today are looking to streamline their payroll and benefits administration process while gaining process efficiencies and TeamLease HRtech has been instrumental in doing this on a continuous basis," said Sumit Sabharwal, TeamLease HRtech.

As part of this strategic engagement, TeamLease HRtech will leverage its HR outsourcing experience to manage payroll and benefits for colleagues within Pepe Jeans.

"TeamLease HRtech has demonstrated expertise in handling large payroll and benefits administration engagement in the past and we hope they will leverage their expertise to deliver a world-class experience to our employees," stated Dr Sanjeev Kumar Chauhan, Director HR, Pepe Jeans India Ltd.

"Our focus continues to be transforming our client's HR operations, incorporating smart technology, and improving their employee experience. At TeamLease HRtech, we continue to strengthen our presence and capabilities in key markets across India," added Sabharwal.

TeamLease Services is one of India's leading human resource companies offering a range of solutions to 3500+ employers for their hiring, productivity and scale challenges.

A Fortune India 500 company listed on the NSE & BSE, TeamLease has hired 18 lakhs+ people over the last 20 years and has 2 lakhs+ open jobs every day.

One of India's fastest-growing employers, TeamLease also operates India's first Vocational University and India's fastest growing PPP National Employability through Apprenticeship Program (NETAP).

The company offers solutions to large, medium and small clients across the 3Es of employment (2 lakhs+ employees), employability (5 lakhs+ students) and E-workforce (1000+ employers).

