Khairtal Tijara (Rajasthan) [India], October 4: In a major step toward strengthening rural livelihoods, Pernod Ricard India Foundation (PRIF), in partnership with ISAP India Foundation, is implementing Project Pragati--a holistic initiative designed to support small and marginal farmers in Khairtal-Tijara district of Rajasthan. The program focuses on climate-resilient agriculture, farmer collectivisation, and sustainable market integration through Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), with special emphasis on empowering women farmers.

Under this initiative, the Smriddhh Kisan WAL Farmer Producer Company (SKWAL) has been established with a membership of over 500 small and marginal farmers. Farmers are being equipped with knowledge on climate-resilient technologies, while also receiving support to develop a diverse product portfolio including millet-based bakery items, pickles, ghee, mustard oil, and innovative mushroom-based products. These products are marketed under the collective brand "Aravalli Pride" through both B2B and B2C channels.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of SKWAL was held on September 29, 2025, at Village Dhis, Block Karoda, Rajasthan. The event celebrated the progress of the FPO and reinforced its vision for the future.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gaurav Vats, Director - Agriculture Services, ISAP India Foundation, said:

"At ISAP, we strongly believe that community-driven innovations can transform livelihoods. This program is not only strengthening agricultural resilience but also empowering farmers to access better markets with higher returns for their produce through value addition and formation of FPOs."

The meeting was also marked by a motivational address from Mr. Jeetendra Gujarati, Plant Head - Pernod Ricard India, who encouraged farmers to continue the remarkable progress achieved under Project Pragati.

Other key stakeholders present included Mr. Arun Chaba (Mushroom Expert, ISAP who underlined the importance of collective action for sustainable growth. The gathering also welcomed Ms. Pallavi Bhatia and Ms. Garima Khera from PRIF. Ms. Garima reiterated the importance of shareholders and ownership in the FPO. She highlighted that active participation and a sense of ownership among shareholders are key to ensuring the long-term sustainability and growth of the organization.

Mr Yogendra Rawat, CA- ISAP India Foundation shared the balance sheet of the FPO for FY 24-25 and gave details of the business operation of the FPO. The other ISAP representatives at the event were Ms Tanushree, Ms Shivani Negi and Mr Amit Vikram Singh.

The event concluded with the distribution of share certificates to farmers, symbolizing their strengthened ownership and commitment to the FPO's growth. Free-of-cost training opportunities were also announced for members, ensuring continued capacity building.

Project Pragati is demonstrating that a holistic, inclusive, and market-oriented approach to FPO development can significantly uplift rural farming communities. With its next phase, the project is set to further increase farmer incomes while embedding resilience, equity, and enterprise in Rajasthan's agricultural economy.

