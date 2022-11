Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Peripheral Neuropathy (PN) is a chronic condition, wherein the peripheral nerves are damaged. With diabetes being the leading cause of PN1, the increasing prevalence of PN is closely linked to the rise in number of people living with diabetes. It is estimated that almost 50 per cent of people with diabetes may suffer from PN during their lifetime2. P&G Health is delighted to be a new partner of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and support the advocacy and awareness activities of the Federation. IDF has been leading the global diabetes community since 1950 and represents the interest of the growing number of people with diabetes and those at risk. For many years, P&G Health has been partnering with Health Care Professionals around the world to promote the early diagnosis and treatment of peripheral neuropathy in people with diabetes and other risk groups. The main symptoms of PN are numbness, pins and needles and tingling sensation, lancinating, stabbing or electric shock like pain. Early diagnosis and treatment of PN is key to avoid progression of the disease3. "With the number of people living with diabetes worldwide growing fast, the prevention, early detection and treatment of diabetes complications is vital to reduce the impact on individuals, economies and public health. The International Diabetes Federation is delighted to welcome P&G Health as a new partner to support our advocacy and awareness activities aimed at improving the lives of people living with diabetes," says Prof. Andrew Boulton, President of IDF. If not diagnosed and treated timely, PN can have a major impact on quality of life. Not only does the disease itself have an impact but also comorbidities and other factors influence the patient's social life, working life and overall well-being4,5. Still awareness and education on this topic remain limited. That is why together, IDF and P&G Health will join forces to promote diabetes care and improve the lives of people affected. Milind Thatte, Managing Director, Procter & Gamble Health Limited, said, "As a partner to International Diabetes Federation (IDF), P&G Health is committed to continued efforts to raise awareness in India regarding Diabetes and its associated complications including Peripheral Neuropathy and Nerve Damage. Launched on the occasion of World Diabetes Day 2022, our 'Put Life Back in Your Hands' campaign' comprising screening and education initiatives across 13 cities to raise awareness on the connection between Peripheral Neuropathy and Diabetes, and the importance of early identification and timely treatment. This campaign is part of a large-scale collective awareness effort by P&G Health across 18 countries in Asia, Middle East and Africa Region to highlight the everyday challenges faced by people suffering from Peripheral Neuropathy, and the importance of timely diagnoses and treatment for an improved quality of life."

References:1 Landmann G. Ars Medici. 2013;1: 18-212 Hicks CW et. al, Curr Diab Rep (2019) 19:863 Nold CS et. al, JAAPA 2020 Vol 33 No 14 Alleman CJM. Diab Res Clin Practice. 2015;109: 215-225. 5 O'Connor AB. Pharmacoecon. 2009;27: 95-112

