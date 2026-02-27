VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27: Acetech E-Commerce Limited, a Mumbai-based company operating a technology-led and customer-centric sales model, today announced the launch of its Initial Public Offering (IPO), which is now open for public subscription.

The IPO opened today, Friday, February 27, 2026, and will close on Wednesday, March 04, 2026. The Company's equity shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE Emerge Platform of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

IPO Highlights

* Issue Type: 100% Book Built Issue

* Issue Size: Up to 43,70,400 Equity Shares (Face Value ₹10 each)

* Price Band: ₹106 - ₹112 per Equity Share

* Lot Size: 1,200 Equity Shares

* Listing Platform: NSE Emerge

Offer Structure & Allocation

* Total Issue Size: Up to 43,70,400 Equity Shares

* Market Maker Reservation: Up to 2,19,600 Equity Shares

* Net Offer to Public: Up to 41,50,800 Equity Shares

IPO Timeline

* Issue Opens: Friday, February 27, 2026 (Live Now)

* Issue Closes: Wednesday, March 04, 2026

Offer Intermediaries

* Book Running Lead Manager: Gretex Corporate Services Limited

* Registrar to the Issue: Skyline Financial Services Private Limited

* Market Maker: Arihant Capital Markets Limited

Management Commentary

Mr. Bippinkumar Vijay Saraogi, Managing Director of Acetech E-Commerce Limited, said:

"The opening of our IPO marks a defining milestone in our corporate journey. As we step into the public markets, we aim to further strengthen our capital base, enhance visibility, and accelerate our strategic growth initiatives. We remain committed to building a scalable, technology-driven e-commerce platform focused on long-term stakeholder value creation."

Mr. Alok Harlalka, Managing Director & CFO of Gretex Corporate Services Limited, added:

"The IPO going live today marks an important phase in Acetech E-Commerce Limited's growth trajectory. The proposed listing on NSE Emerge is expected to enhance the Company's institutional positioning and support its next phase of structured expansion."

Financial Snapshot (H1 FY26)

Revenue from Operations: ₹4,043.47 Lakhs

* EBITDA: ₹778.32 Lakhs

* EBITDA Margin: 19.25%

* PAT: ₹573.60 Lakhs

* PAT Margin: 14.19%

About Acetech E-Commerce Limited

Acetech E-Commerce Limited operates a growing digital commerce platform integrating technology-driven processes, efficient supply chain execution, and a customer-centric service approach.

The Company has developed a scalable operating model supported by strong supplier relationships, structured logistics capabilities, and a consistent focus on quality and innovation. Its disciplined expansion strategy has strengthened its presence within the evolving digital commerce ecosystem.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including government actions, economic developments, technological risks, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

