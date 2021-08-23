Basant Goel has been relentlessly providing free healthcare consultation services to patients for the past 15 years

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI/ThePRTree): Desmond Tutu once rightly said, "Do your little bit of good where you are; it's those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world."

Highly motivated by the quote, Basant Goel has been relentlessly providing free healthcare consultation services to patients for the past 15 years as a patron of Sanatan Dharam Rathwala Mandir dispensary.

A pharmacist by profession, this philanthropist leaves no stone unturned to serve humankind. The dispensary funded by Basant Goel carries out free of cost ECG, physiotherapy, pathological lab test, chest X-ray for the patients.

To ensure the integrated well-being of the patients, Goel has arranged for skilled doctors who after analysing the reports provide the patients with free healthcare consultancy aimed at increasing and enhancing the life expectancy of patients.

On average, every day, more than a hundred patients get free doctor consultations at the dispensary. "Considering that the lifestyle ailments have been surging in the recent years, due to the deteriorating living conditions; the cost of basic healthcare check-ups have also risen acutely.

Deciphering the need for cost-effective healthcare services, Sanatan Dharam Rathwala Mandir dispensary was incepted where every year more than thousand patients are given useful healthcare insights and solutions to improve their health," said Basant Goel on the occasion.

Carrying forward the legacy of contributing to society, every year Basant Goel extends his help and support to patients suffering from cataracts, aiding them to avail free of cost operation.

Believing in the power of education to bring the desired change in society, and supporting the right to education for all, he has diligently taken the responsibility of ten school students and five nursing students. Apart from this, he gives a monthly pension to 30 old aged people.

