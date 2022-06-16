New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): TeamLease HRtech, one of India's largest providers of HRtech, payroll administration, benefits and human capital management has announced a strategic partnership with PHFL Home Loans and Services Limited (PHFL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of PNB Housing Finance Ltd.

Through this partnership, TeamLease HRtech will provide its expertise in digital workforce solutions, such as real-time digital HR management, and create a vastly superior experience to PHFL.

TeamLease HRtech has been instrumental in leveraging technology to drive transforming experiences for its clients' HR operations and improve their employee experience. Organisations today are looking to digitalise their HR processes while gaining process efficiencies and TeamLease HRtech is doing this on a continuous basis.

TeamLease Services Limited: TeamLease Services is one of India's leading human resource companies offering a range of solutions to 3500+ employers for their hiring, productivity and scale challenges. A Fortune India 500 company listed on the NSE & BSE, TeamLease has hired 18 lakhs+ people over the last 20 years and has 2 lakhs+ open jobs every day. One of India's fastest-growing employers, TeamLease also operates India's first Vocational University and India's fastest-growing PPP National Employability through Apprenticeship Program (NETAP). The Company offers solutions to large, medium and small clients across the 3Es of employment (2 lakhs+ employees), employability (5 lakhs+ students) and E-workforce (1000+ employers).

